NewSat North America (NewSat) Awarded U.S Army GTACS II Task Order

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSat a leading Command, Control, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) provider, announced today they have been awarded a Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) Task Order (TO) by U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).

Under this multi-million-dollar Foreign Military Sales (FMS) TO, NewSat will provide a system-wide upgrade for the Jordanian Border Security Program (JBSP) to addresses obsolescence issues and enhancing the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) capabilities to detect, interdict, and deter illegal border crossing attempts while maintaining the existing system architecture, whenever and wherever possible.

"NewSat has supported the US Army and Foreign Military Sales since our inception", said Andrew Williams, Program Director of NewSat. "This new award further expands our global reach and is further evidence of the confidence that the U.S Government has in our ability to provide our Allies mission critical support in austere environments".

NewSat North America, LLC is a privately held, end-to-end communications company. Based in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, NewSat North America provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems and services primarily to United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal customers.

