RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE FLORIDA COMMUNITY

Sarasota Ranked Number 1 Retirement Spot in the U.S.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of a manufactured home community in Sarasota, Florida. This expands the company's manufactured home portfolio to 37 communities in the state and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 312 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

(PRNewsfoto/RHP Properties) (PRNewswire)

Bayshore Windmill Village contains 398 home sites and features amenities such as an office, clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard courts and a laundry facility. It is conveniently located off Tamiami Trail and is within walking distance to major retailers. Sarasota has been ranked the #1 Best Place to Retire in the U.S. for the second year in a row by U.S. News & World Report,

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the acquisition of this well-established community in the highly sought-after Sarasota area," said Partrich. "We are extremely humbled that the co-op selected us with confidence to continue the careful management and oversight of this beautiful community. We are planning significant upgrades to the common areas and will be offering new 2022 model manufactured homes for sale in the near future."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 312 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 73,175 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RHP Properties