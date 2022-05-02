Syndax to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2022

Syndax to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 9, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 9, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 1394554

Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663

International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259

Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/49kx4w4n

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

melissa@argotpartners.com

Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact

Benjamin Kolinski

benjamin.kolinski@gcihealth.com

Tel 862.368.4464

SNDX-G

View original content:

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.