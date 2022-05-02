Visionary Human Resources Leader Jennifer Hanson Joins Accolade

Accolade welcomes executive vice president and chief human resources officer Jennifer Hanson to create an amazing employee experience for the company that partners with human resource leaders to deliver Personalized Healthcare

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Hanson as chief human resources officer, executive vice president of people and culture, reporting to Accolade CEO, Rajeev Singh.

Hanson will oversee Accolade's employee experience and engagement across the company's eight global offices, expanding innovative strategies to retain and attract exceptional talent at pace with the accelerated growth of the employer healthcare market. Serving as executive vice president of Accolade's people and culture business unit which supports all employees, Hanson will also focus on enhancing employee engagement and professional growth through expanded learning and development opportunities designed to ensure equitable support for all employees.

"Jennifer joins Accolade during a period in which we are transforming healthcare in this country by delivering Personalized Healthcare and doing so requires us to recruit brilliant people who can continue to foster an incredible workplace culture," said Rajeev Singh, Accolade CEO. "With a cross-disciplinary background and innovation experience distinguished by exceptional performance leading world-class organizations, Jennifer is a rare talent whose experience makes her an ideal human resources partner to help drive our strategic people and culture imperatives. I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer to Accolade's executive leadership team."

Hanson is a recognized human resource leader in the healthcare and employee benefits space, leading and scaling high-caliber operations and employee experience at dynamic, fast-growth companies for over 20 years.

"The last few years have taught us that engagement is among the most critical factors for an organization to thrive and is a foundational part of the overall employee experience," Hanson said. "I am inspired by Accolade's innovative solutions that empower every member's health and wellness experience with care and empathy. In my role, I see the importance of understanding, supporting, and enabling our Accolade team who work to make healthcare more accessible and easier to navigate every day."

Prior to joining Accolade, Hanson led Fidelity Medicare Services, an early-stage, in-house startup which is a part of Fidelity Investment's Health Care Group. Preceding that role, Jennifer led Fidelity's Associate Experience and Employee Benefits where she focused on making Fidelity Investments an employer of choice, driving employee vitality, and ensuring that their programs, culture, and environment met the needs of their employees and businesses. Hanson was responsible for overall strategy, development, and oversight of employee benefits for Fidelity's more than 40,000 employees and over $1B annual spend.

Hanson holds a B.A. from the University of Maine, with high distinction, and a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven, and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com .

