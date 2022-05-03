All Star Healthcare Solutions Recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in South Florida

Sun Sentinel Ranks Staffing Firm #4 in Midsize Company Category

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, was honored Wednesday, April 27, at the Sun Sentinel's 2022 Top Workplaces awards event held at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs in Coral Springs, Fla. The company is excited and humbled to announce it ranked #4 in the midsize company category.

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ Logo (PRNewsfoto/All Star Recruiting) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to once again be named among the Top Workplaces in South Florida. Our people are the heart of All Star, and this award reflects our employees' experiences and positive feedback—from being appreciated for the important work they do to our comprehensive employee benefits and world-class learning and development programs that empower them to set their own career paths," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO.

"We fully embrace every opportunity to make a positive impact on the providers, patients, and clients we serve—as well as our community and each other—through the delivery of our signature 'Red Carpet' Service," he added. "Moreover, we remain committed to promoting an environment conducive to collaboration, fun, and community outreach."

Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey conducted by Energage, LLC. Firms were divided into one of three categories: small company (fewer than 125 employees), midsize company (125 – 399 employees), and large company (400 employees or more). The anonymous survey uniquely measured several drivers of engaged cultures critical to an organization's success, including employee satisfaction and a company's commitment to creating a caring and high-performing workplace.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, which is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions