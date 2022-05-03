LUXEMBOURG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy to its Board of Directors. Ms. Petroni Merhy was elected to join the Board of Directors by Globant's shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, which took place on April 22. She comes to Globant with extensive experience leading global strategies to grow and scale international businesses.

Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy Joins Globant’s Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely thrilled to have Andrea Petroni Merhy join our Board of Directors. Her experience and advice will help us to improve our ability to leverage business opportunities and support our global portfolio of clients to reinvent themselves and their industries," said Martin Migoya, Chairman of Globant's Board of Directors and CEO & Co-founder of Globant.

Ms. Petroni Merhy is a Managing Director, Head of Business Advisory & Execution, and member of the Management Committee for the Investment and Corporate Banking in Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase. Previously, Ms. Petroni Merhy held a number of leadership roles within JPMorgan Chase including Head of Finance & Business Management for the Investment and Corporate Banking and Wholesale Payments in Asia Pacific, Senior Business Manager for China, Head of Human Resources for Latin America, and Head of Finance & Strategy for the Investment Banking in Latin America.

From 2015 to 2021, Ms. Petroni Merhy also served as a Board Member of the JPMorgan Chase Bank (China) Company Limited, joining the Nominating and Related Party Transactions committees. Earlier in her career, Ms. Petroni Merhy was an investment banker advising clients on mergers & acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic alternatives across all industries in Latin America. Ms. Petroni Merhy holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Escola de Administração de Empresas Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Brazil.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Petroni Merhy said, "I am delighted to join Globant's Board of Directors. In today's world, organizations need to constantly evolve and reinvent themselves to remain competitive and relevant. Globant is at the forefront of digital reinvention, empowering businesses to innovate, accelerate, and transform. The leadership team, together with Globant's employees across sectors and geographies, have built a vibrant and world-class franchise that is ripe for growth. I am looking forward to helping Globant achieve its most ambitious goals."

With Ms. Petroni Merhy's appointment, Globant's Board of Directors will contain nine members. Ms. Petroni Merhy's knowledge and extensive experience regarding innovative companies, entrepreneurship, and financial expertise will be a key addition to Globant's leadership team as it continues to scale its business worldwide.

