Banyan Software Acquires Loan Vision

GREENSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc. a company focused on acquiring, building, and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Loan Vision (Bestborn Business Solutions), the leading provider of loan level accounting software to the mortgage banking industry.

Since launching at the MBA Technology Solutions Conference and Expo in 2013, Loan Vision has helped reduce risk, streamline manual process, and lower operating expense for over 250 customers by creating the market-leading loan level accounting solution. Loan Vision strives to help transform accounting departments across the mortgage industry, aiding them in reaching maximum efficiency and offering unparalleled insight into financial performance and profitability.

"After months of diligence in the industry it was clear to us that Loan Vision has built out the market-leading accounting software for mortgage banks in the United States and are passionate about coupling best-in-class support and service," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "We are excited to welcome Loan Vision into the Banyan family of companies and look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

"Partnering with such a sophisticated organization will help take Loan Vision to the next level," says Martin Kerr, founder and President of Loan Vision. "Since the beginning, we've strived to operate at the highest level when serving our customers," Kerr added. "Being part of the Banyan family will allow us to continue doing just that. We're excited to see what the future with Banyan looks like for our team and our customers."

About Banyan Software, Inc. Banyan Software provides the best permanent home for successful enterprise software companies, their employees, and customers. With a permanent capital base set up to preserve the legacy of founders, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals. For more information, visit: www.banyansoftware.com

About Loan Vision Founded in 2006, Greensburg, PA based Bestborn Business Solutions are the creators of Loan Vision, a mortgage industry specific financial management and accounting software. Combining the functionality of Microsoft Dynamics and Bestborn's industry toolset and expertise, Loan Vision has quickly established itself as a platform trusted by some of the largest, as well as the fastest growing, mortgage lenders in the country. Their ever-growing list of functionality includes the ability to interface with any Loan Origination Software, loan level accounting, commission calculations, a branch reporting portal, and many more robust features. For more information, visit: www.loanvision.com

