Copper Mountain Mining Receives Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that it has received the 2022 Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of its Electric Trolley Assist Project focused on reducing carbon intensity and minimizing environmental impact.

The Trolley Assist installation at the Copper Mountain Mine connects haul trucks to clean BC electricity and will displace approximately 400 liters of diesel and 1 tonne of carbon dioxide each hour per truck up the Copper Mountain Mine's main haulage ramp. The system covers a one kilometer incline from the main pit to the primary crusher, and can support four trucks at any time. Moving heavy rock up a steep incline is a highly energy intensive process and is the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at Copper Mountain. This new technology is anticipated to reduce Copper Mountain's carbon emissions by at least 30% over the next five years and is a key contributor towards the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

"We are honoured to receive this award as it recognizes our commitment to making a difference," commented Don Strickland, Copper Mountain's Executive Vice President of Sustainability. "We are one of the first open pit mines to commission electric Trolley Assist in North America. This is a huge achievement, and we are proud of our team for their efforts in successfully delivering this project. We also have many other projects underway to help us reduce our total environmental footprint. We have scaled up our progressive reclamation program to reclaim 25 hectares of land per year while focusing on minimizing the total disturbed area that requires reclamation. We are also collaborating with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to develop a digital carbon emissions certification system called Mines Digital Trust with the objective of building transparency by tracking responsible producers. Progressive environmental and community stewardship is a main pillar of Copper Mountain's growth strategy."

For more information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's website: https://cumtn.com/esg/overview/. In addition, the Company will be publishing its inaugural sustainability report this year.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

