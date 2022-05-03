Curaleaf Announces May Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2022.

AGP Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference

May 3, 2022

Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Evaluating MSO Opportunities in The Northeast" hosted by Aaron Grey , AGP Equity Analyst, on May 3 at 12pm – 1pm ET .

Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Cannabis Conference

May 11, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf , will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Canaccord Genuity Equity Analyst, on May 11 at 10:30am – 10:55am ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference

May 13, 2022

Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Cannabis MSOs Panel" hosted by Greg Badishkanian , Wolfe Research Equity Analyst, on May 13 at 12:55pm – 1:25pm ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 130 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

