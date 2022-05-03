Healthstore Holdings, Inc. Announces New Corporate Name Asenda Health Inc.

New Corporate Name Reflects Focus on Innovation and Improved Patient Outcomes

NEWARK, Del., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthstore Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Asenda Health Inc. (pronounced "ah sen dah"). The new name and branding marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Company and reflects its singular focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing financial risks in healthcare through its proprietary software platform named Asenda.

"We are excited to introduce the Asenda Health name and branding to our Staff, Customers, Vendors and Stakeholders today," said Mark Catroppa, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Asenda Health. "The genesis of our new name is to rise above our competitors in each pillar of our business with a connected end-to-end solution."

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Asenda Health is determined to build the only connected platform in the chronic care healthcare industry, where providers can collect, exchange analyze and act on patient data in real-time.

As part of the name change, Asenda Health has released a new company logo, branding and launched a new company website at www.asenda.com. Innovation behind the new identity brings the Asenda platform for Pharmacy Services, Physician Services and Facility Operations front and center.

About Asenda Health

Asenda Health Inc. (formerly known as Healthstore Holdings Inc.) is determined to build the only connected platform in the chronic care healthcare industry, where providers can collect, exchange, analyze, and act on patient data in real-time. Through its proprietary Asenda software coupled with pharmacy operations and physician services practices, the company will have a disruptive impact on the industry. Resulting in lower costs and financial risks for payers, hospital/facility groups and providers while improving patient outcomes. Asenda Health currently has 140 employees in California and Texas serving more than 20,000 chronic care patients.

Contact Details:

Madiha Hanif

Director of Marketing

Asenda Health Inc.

713-337-3023

madiha.hanif@asenda.com

