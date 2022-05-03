International Respect For Chickens Day Celebrates Compassion for Chickens

United Poultry Concerns Urges Positive Action for Chickens in May

MACHIPONGO, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, animal advocates celebrate International Respect for Chickens Day. Launched by United Poultry Concerns in 2005, International Respect for Chickens Day celebrates chickens throughout the world and protests their suffering and abuse in agribusiness, experimental research, cockfighting, and other cruelties. May is International Respect for Chickens Month.

International Respect For Chickens Day - May 4th. (PRNewswire)

"We urge everyone to do a compassionate ACTION for chickens, on or around May 4th," says Karen Davis, president of United Poultry Concerns which promotes the compassionate and respectful treatment of chickens and other domestic fowl.

"A library display, a vegan open house, an informative blog post, or simply talking to family and friends about the plight – and delight – of chickens are great ways to stick up for chickens," Davis says.

"Happy chickens are cheerful birds," says Karen Davis, who maintains a sanctuary for chickens in Machipongo, Virginia. "Chickens love the earth and sun, yet millions are sitting in filthy dark buildings on crippled legs breathing polluted air and suffering from debilitating diseases, as documented in my book Prisoned Chickens, Poisoned Eggs and in my Encyclopedia Britannica article Chickens: Their Life and Death in Farming Operations."

"The Social Life of Chickens" shows who chickens truly are – vibrant, personable, earth-loving birds.

United Poultry Concerns urges people to celebrate chickens on the planet instead of the plate, and to make every day Respect for Chickens Day.

For more information, visit United Poultry Concerns at www.upc-online.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Poultry Concerns