K-Swiss Global Brands Continues to Empower Their Team with New Promotions Internally

Scott Boulton and Allison Bennett lead new roles at KSGB

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss Global Brands celebrates two of their team members with new promotions for 2022. "Recognizing and elevating key members of our team is something we are very passionate about at K-Swiss Global Brands," said Dave Grange, International Brand President of K-Swiss. "We are looking forward to seeing Scott and Allison excel in their new roles and amplify the momentum across both K-Swiss and Palladium."

Scott Boulton will be moving into the newly formed position of Global Vice President of Trend and Energy to support both the K-Swiss and Palladium brands on an international scale. Boulton has over 22 years' experience in sales, marketing, and account management from leading brands like Nike, Lacoste, and more. He sharpened his skill set while at Nike, working on their Tier Zero division and special projects. Boulton continued to excel as he moved on to Lacoste as their VP of Product for North America. Since joining KSGB, he has had significant impact with high tier collaboration projects while at the same time contributing his vast footwear knowledge to the main collection/range of product. "Collaborations are key for brand elevation and reaching our target consumer," said Bouton. "Using iconic K-Swiss models but making heritage relevant for today, we look back but live forward. As a brand, K-Swiss will continue to be a California Classic brand but work with key partners to tell a collaborative story through our key styles to drive brand heat."

In addition, Allison Bennett, previously the Sales Director for K-Swiss and Palladium, will officially be taking over the leadership role for the brand as the new Brand Director Palladium – The Americas. "I am thrilled to be working for a French heritage brand," said Bennett. "Palladium continues an ever-evolving product vision and dedication to its customers. It's also a privilege to work with a company that positions social values and culture at the forefront of its initiatives."

Bennett has over 13 years of experience in B2B sales, marketing, team management and international markets. She has worked for well-known brands Sorel, Brunello Cucinelli and Ermenegildo Zegna contributing to her strong network of premium retailers such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdales. "Palladium is well-positioned to experience significant growth and we're confident Allison will be a strong leader to guide the brand into its next chapter of success," said Grange.

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss has been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a tennis shoe that supported the aggressive side-to-side movement. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court. More than 50 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its iconic history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss, a California classic since 1966, is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs

ABOUT PALLADIUM

For 75 years, we have been making footprints in history as the trusted choice for explorers of all stripes. As athletes play faster, artists dream bigger, and brave citizens fight for justice and a freer world, we're on the side of those who want to challenge the status quo. From the artist's studio to underground raves, from the battlefield to the frontiers of scientific discovery — ever since making our first pair of boots, Palladium has stayed at the heart of the action, serving bold individuals who dared to reshape our world. For more information please visit, www.palladiumboots.com.

