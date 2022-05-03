Kaon Revamps Post-Pandemic Maynard Office as Hybrid Meeting Space

MAYNARD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for B2B enterprises, has announced the reopening and revamp of its Maynard, MA headquarters as a hybrid work collaboration space. It marks the reopening of Kaon's offices since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Kaon redesigned the 11,219 square foot facility to remove all private offices and cubicles and transforms the location into open collaboration spaces with a full suite of video conferencing capabilities to foster hybrid work teams along with hot desks. The space will become available to Kaon's now fully remote workforce to utilize for in-person and virtual meetings, focused working sessions and private desk space as needed. The collaborative meeting spaces will be equipped with Kaon's own LiveShare™ collaboration platform for facilitating immersive hybrid meeting engagements.

The transformation of its headquarters into a collaborative space for hybrid work follows Kaon's decision to offer their employees the opportunity to remain permanently remote after making the shift for the first time in its 26-year history.

"Many Fortune 1000 companies are looking to digitally transform their sales and marketing process in an effort to facilitate better remote and hybrid work across their enterprises. Kaon has developed a proven model for elevating hybrid customer engagement, collaboration, and communication of differentiated value for our customers," said Gavin Finn, president and CEO. "The remodel of our headquarters is part of our own large-scale transformation and commitment to pioneering digital engagement solutions that directly contribute to long-term digital engagement and hybrid work." Kaon's global team has seen double-digit annual growth to support a dramatic increase in customer demand.

Click on the 'First-Person Views' button, found on the bottom right of the screen, to interact with a 3D immersive tour of Kaon's transformed hybrid workspace found here: https://bit.ly/KaonOfficeRemodel2022

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, there are more than 1.8M unique users of Kaon's applications. being used in over 212 countries by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

