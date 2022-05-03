Luma Health Partners with Health Tech Leader to Develop Solutions to Unify All Journeys -Clinical, Operational, and Financial- for Patients

Strategic partnership will leverage Luma Health's KLAS-recognized Healthcare Engagement Engine™ alongside proven revenue-cycle capabilities to develop novel patient experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health announced a partnership with Change Healthcare to create new patient engagement solutions that seamlessly connect every touchpoint across the patient journey. The two companies will develop solutions to meet health systems' demand for streamlined and unified clinical, operational, and financial journeys. The companies will bring a shared patient-first and interoperability-focused approach to tackling fragmentation in healthcare and creating a more intentional, unified patient experience.

"We share the same passion with Change Healthcare: to improve healthcare for patients and providers. By launching this partnership, we can elevate the patient experience and bridge the gap in our healthcare system by connecting every step of the patient journey," said Aditya Bansod, co-founder and chief technology officer at Luma Health.

The combination of Luma Health's leading Healthcare Engagement Engine™ and Change Healthcare's revenue-cycle management technology will enable the development of a more complete ecosystem that a patient can thrive in and engage with easily. Change Healthcare's extensive reach across operational and revenue cycle workflows, combined with Luma Health's deep integration with the electronic health record (EHR) and full suite of patient engagement solutions, will provide the foundation for truly unified journeys in healthcare.

"The Dent Neurologic Institute strives to offer our patients cutting-edge care, which requires a comprehensive solution that streamlines the patient journey, simplifies complex processes, and reduces administrative burnout. The partnership between Luma Health and Change Healthcare will bring together exciting offerings for healthcare organizations, further improving the experience for patients and healthcare teams," said Lee Williams, general counsel and director of business development at Dent Neurologic Institute.

The collaboration between Luma Health and Change Healthcare will empower patients on every step of their care journey, from the moment they need care to after they receive it. By keeping patients more connected to all aspects of their care and improving communication between staff, providers, and patients, this partnership will improve the experience for both providers and patients.

"The healthcare system exists for patients, but it often doesn't feel that way. The success of Luma Health's patient engagement capabilities reflects the same vigor that Change Healthcare has around getting the patient on a seamless path through the healthcare system. Together, with Luma Health, we will develop an end-to-end solution to make that vision a reality," said Mike Peresie, senior vice president and general manager of revenue cycle management and decision support at Change Healthcare.

