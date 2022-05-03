Ombre Selected as Finalist for Fast Company's 2022 World Changing-Idea Awards

At-home microbiome test and proprietary targeted probiotics recognized for innovation in wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre ™, a wellness company that specializes in direct-to-consumer microbiome tests and clinically-backed probiotics, has been named a finalist by Fast Company™ in its sixth annual 2022 World-Changing Ideas Awards.

Ombre offers at-home microbiome testing, personalized food suggestions, and targeted probiotic recommendations. (PRNewswire)

Ombre™, a DTC microbiome test and probiotic company, is named a finalist in Fast Company's World-Changing Ideas Awards

Fast Company™ recognized Ombre in its wellness category for "products and services that improve either personal or global well-being." Ombre empowers consumers to improve their health through an easy at-home test, a personalized microbiome report, and targeted probiotic recommendations:"

"Growing research has led to the immense interest in tools that can optimize an individual's health through their unique gut microbiota," shared Kimberly Griffith MS, CNS®, Head of Science for Ombre, "Through microbiome testing, Ombre can provide personalized information and strain-specific probiotic blends that target symptoms and wellness goals."

The World Changing-Ideas Awards honor companies "pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet." Finalists for the World-Changing Ideas are chosen by a group of Fast Company™ editors, designers, venture capitalists, thinkers, and social entrepreneurs.

"It is exciting to receive this recognition as we continue to build our products and platform to meet the rising consumer demand for probiotics and microbiome information," Ombre CEO Elise Contarsy comments, "We are entering a new era of data-empowered self-care."

About Ombre

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience. Ombre helps customers gain control over their health and well-being by better understanding their unique gut microbiome and the factors that can help or hurt it. Ombre's easy home tests give consumers a quantified view of their unique microbiome. Supported by lifestyle and diet recommendations, Ombre helps individuals make informed decisions about the probiotics they take. For more information, visit www.ombrelab.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world-changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business. www.fastcompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ombre