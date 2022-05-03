Petco Love Announces $1 Million in New Investments to Fight Pet Cancer

Petco Love and Blue Buffalo continue 13-year commitment to annual May Pet Cancer campaign with more than $18 million donated to date

SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national nonprofit organization Petco Love announced its commitment to continue fighting against the number one disease-related cause of death for dogs and cats in the U.S.: pet cancer, which afflicts one in four dogs and one in five cats.

When Teri’s cat Mao was diagnosed with nasal lymphoma, Petco Love and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Treatment Fund helped fund his treatment at the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Today, Mao is in remission, and Teri is glad to share his story to help other pet parents look out for warning signs. (PRNewswire)

Petco Love has invested $18M to date in subsidized pet cancer care and research to improve treatments.

In partnership with Blue Buffalo, this May marks Petco Love's 13th annual pet cancer campaign, furthering its ongoing cause as a champion of pets and the people who love them.

"Pets are family and deserve similar lifesaving cancer treatments as those available to humans. Our goal is to make treatment accessible to more pets and their pet parents by supporting subsidized care options and research for better treatments," said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. "We are so proud of the continued growth of our university treatment funds. These funds change the lives of pets and pet parents and even veterinarian professionals, as they provide an avenue to help even more pets when costs pose barriers to treatment," Kogut added.

Petco Love works with 12 university veterinary oncology partners. Funded partners include: Colorado State University Foundation; Cornell Veterinary College; LSU Foundation (Louisiana State University — LSU); North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation; The Ohio State University Foundation; Texas A&M Foundation; University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine; University of Florida Foundation; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine; University of Tennessee Foundation; University of Wisconsin Foundation; and, the Virginia Tech Foundation.

Pets like Angel and Mao, featured in this year's campaign, are examples of the patients our university veterinary partners commonly treat.

"This grant is a tremendous gift to our clients and patients, as they are a game changing option for clients faced with making difficult decisions for their pets," said Jayme Looper, DVM (LSU SVM 1997), DACVR, associate professor of veterinary radiation oncology at LSU, who treated Angel.

Throughout May, Blue Buffalo and Petco Love will drive awareness of the pervasiveness of pet cancer, the need for early detection, and how pet parents can find support and/or help others in need.

"Fighting pet cancer has always been a key part of Blue Buffalo's mission," said Haley Perry, senior manager of consumer activation at Blue Buffalo. "Furry family members give so much to us. We want to support them and their pet parents through improved treatment options and funds to cover their care. Therefore, again this May, Blue Buffalo will match all donations to Petco Love up to $75,000 to help fight this deadly disease and provide lifesaving care for pets and pet families in need."

Visit www.petcolove.org/pethealth/Pethealth to donate and to learn more. And please join the conversation @PetcoLove on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter via #FightPetCancer.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the country's #1 wholesome natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: "Love them like family. Feed them like family." lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.

Media Contact:

Lisa Lane Cardin, Petco Love, media@petcolove.org

When Sarah was studying to be a veterinarian at Louisiana State University, Petco Love and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Treatment Fund helped cover the cost of Angel’s cancer treatment. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Petco Love) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Love