Sonatus Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technology, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022. This recognition is a direct reflection of the company's commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive workplace, as well as the enthusiasm its team has for championing the next era of innovation in automotive software.

"We are humbled to be recognized for the outstanding company culture that every member of our team has helped build, and the rapid growth our company has experienced as a result of their efforts," said Jeffrey Chou, Co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. "We understand how important it is to hire people with different backgrounds and perspectives, and to give them both the autonomy and mentorship they need to develop truly cutting-edge automotive technologies. Not only are we accelerating the digital transformation of the automotive industry, we are also building an all-star team that truly reflects the future of mobility. I'm incredibly grateful to all of our employees for their dedication to helping automakers build software-defined vehicles, and I admire their ability to have some fun in the process."

Sonatus' company culture is built around its four core values:

Respect for people, truth, and the role technology plays in improving lives

Intelligence that breaks barriers, fuels innovations, and creates the future

Collaboration with those who are committed to making a difference that goes beyond self

Excellence that far exceeds expectations and continuously strives to improve outcomes

Exceptionally talented individuals come to Sonatus because they want to work on groundbreaking products from conception to deployment in a technology-focused environment, which is exactly what the company enables them to do. Team members get to collaborate on ground-breaking projects while maintaining a sense of ownership over their work; there is ample opportunity for professional development in every role. Sonatus also offers flexible working arrangements, unlimited paid time off, equity plans, competitive compensation and benefits, health insurance, free food and snacks, and much more.

The list of America's 500 Best Startup Employers was developed in partnership with market research company Statista, evaluating 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Statista considered any company founded between 2012 and 2019 that has at least 50 employees to be a startup. You can view the full list here .

If you're interested in joining the team please visit www.sonatus.com/careers

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build dynamic software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through code-less updates that don't require new software. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company is backed by world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Seoul, Korea. For more information visit www.sonatus.com

