Splash Gains Approval for Express Wash in Shelburne, Vermont; Re-Opens Three Rochester Sites

, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced its latest approval for a new express wash in Shelburne, Vermont. Upon completion, the site will be Splash's second location in Vermont. This closely follows the granted entitlements for new developments in Oswego and Leray, New York, as well as Randolph, Massachusetts.

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

In addition, Splash announced the re-opening of three former Buckman Car Wash locations after extensive renovations and equipment upgrades. Splash acquired four Buckman locations in the fall of 2021 and has now re-opened the washes in Chili, Spencerport, and Brockport under the Splash name. Further improvements are scheduled at the sites, including the installation of automatic pay stations and self-service vacuums. The fourth location, located in Greece, NY, will also be overhauled with significant improvements planned later this year.

Splash currently operates 47 washes located throughout Connecticut, New York, and Vermont. Also related to new sites, Splash plans to open its new East Haven, CT express wash in June.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 45 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

