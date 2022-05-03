STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Reported $0.30 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.13 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021. Reported $52.8 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.
- Achieved $0.53 of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.2% compared to first quarter 2021 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.49. Generated Core FFO of $97.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 21.6%.
- Produced Cash NOI of $122.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021 of $103.7 million.
- Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $103.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021 of $98.8 million.
- Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $82.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021 of $72.5 million.
- Acquired eight buildings in the first quarter of 2022, consisting of 1.8 million square feet, for $166.4 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.0% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.2%.
- Sold one building and one land parcel in the first quarter of 2022, consisting of 237,500 square feet for $36.1 million, resulting in a net gain of $24.0 million.
- Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 96.9% on the total portfolio and 97.3% on the Operating Portfolio as of March 31, 2022.
- Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.1 million square feet for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 15.2% and 25.1%, respectively.
- Experienced 58.4% Retention for 3.4 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
- Subsequent to quarter end, on April 28, 2022, originated $400 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering.
Key Financial Measures
FIRST QUARTER 2022 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three months ended March 31,
Metrics
2022
2021
% Change
(in $000s, except per share data)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$52,764
$20,931
152.1%
Net income per common share — basic
$0.30
$0.13
130.8%
Net income per common share — diluted
$0.30
$0.13
130.8%
Cash NOI
$122,948
$103,678
18.6 %
Same Store Cash NOI (1)
$103,552
$98,783
4.8%
Adjusted EBITDAre
$113,004
$94,449
19.6 %
Core FFO
$97,105
$79,839
21.6 %
Core FFO per share / unit — basic
$0.54
$0.49
10.2 %
Core FFO per share / unit — diluted
$0.53
$0.49
8.2%
Cash Available for Distribution
$82,444
$72,458
13.8 %
(1)
The Same Store pool accounted for 85.9% of the total portfolio square footage as of March 31, 2022.
Acquisition and Disposition Activity
FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY
Market
Date
Square Feet
Buildings
Purchase
W.A. Lease
Cash
Straight-Line
Kansas City, MO
1/6/2022
702,000
1
$60,428
5.0
Chicago, IL
1/31/2022
72,499
1
8,128
7.1
Columbus, OH
2/8/2022
138,213
1
11,492
4.9
Cleveland, OH
2/8/2022
136,800
1
13,001
4.6
Nashville, TN
3/10/2022
109,807
1
12,810
3.7
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
3/10/2022
289,103
1
28,274
5.1
Memphis, TN
3/18/2022
195,622
1
15,828
9.9
Greenville/Spartanburg, SC
3/18/2022
155,717
1
16,390
2.9
Total / weighted average
1,799,761
8
$166,351
5.3
5.0%
5.2%
2022 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL
Square Feet
Buildings
Purchase
W.A. Lease
Cash
Straight-Line
Q1
1,799,761
8
$166,351
5.3
5.0%
5.2%
Total / weighted average
1,799,761
8
$166,351
5.3
5.0%
5.2%
As of May 3, 2022
Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions
1.0 million
5
$97.2 million
Pipeline
29.8 million
174
$3.7 billion
The chart below details the disposition activity for the three months ended March 31, 2022:
2022 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY
Square Feet
Buildings
Sale Price ($000s)
Q1
237,500
1
$36,115
Total
237,500
1
$36,115
Leasing Activity
FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY
Lease Type
Square
Lease
W.A.
Cash
Base
$/SF
SL Base
$/SF
Lease
Commissions
$/SF
Tenant
Cash Rent
SL Rent
Retention
New Leases
1,179,224
10
7.1
$6.04
$6.44
$2.46
$1.15
25.0%
36.4%
Renewal Leases
1,960,672
19
5.9
$4.97
$5.32
$0.51
$0.44
8.9%
17.9%
58.4%
Total / weighted average
3,139,896
29
6.3
$5.37
$5.74
$1.25
$0.71
15.2%
25.1%
Capital Markets Activity
The chart below details the ATM program activity for the three months ended March 31, 2022:
2022 ATM ACTIVITY
2016 DISPOSITIONS
Equity
Shares Issued
Price per Share
Gross
Net
Q1
128,335
$45.03
$5,779
$5,721
Total / weighted average
128,335
$45.03
$5,779
$5,721
Conference Call
Supplemental Schedule
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Rental Property:
Land
$ 626,385
$ 617,297
Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $650,370 and $611,867,
4,535,725
4,435,743
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $288,640 and $282,038,
561,267
567,658
Total rental property, net
5,723,377
5,620,698
Cash and cash equivalents
34,830
18,981
Restricted cash
3,175
4,215
Tenant accounts receivable
98,320
93,600
Prepaid expenses and other assets
64,308
60,953
Interest rate swaps
27,696
5,220
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,151
29,582
Total assets
$ 5,980,857
$ 5,833,249
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Unsecured credit facility
$ 384,000
$ 296,000
Unsecured term loans, net
970,925
970,577
Unsecured notes, net
897,058
896,941
Mortgage notes, net
54,190
54,744
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
72,726
76,475
Interest rate swaps
2,298
17,052
Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits
36,062
37,138
Dividends and distributions payable
22,282
21,906
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $22,245 and $21,136,
33,712
35,721
Operating lease liabilities
32,725
33,108
Total liabilities
2,505,978
2,439,662
Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022
1,792
1,777
Additional paid-in capital
4,179,361
4,130,038
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
(805,400)
(792,332)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
24,652
(11,783)
Total stockholders' equity
3,400,405
3,327,700
Noncontrolling interest
74,474
65,887
Total equity
3,474,879
3,393,587
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,980,857
$ 5,833,249
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Rental income
$ 158,601
$ 133,825
Other income
608
170
Total revenue
159,209
133,995
Expenses
Property
31,775
27,002
General and administrative
12,313
12,790
Depreciation and amortization
67,366
58,407
Other expenses
497
852
Total expenses
111,951
99,051
Other income (expense)
Interest and other income
34
32
Interest expense
(17,259)
(15,358)
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
—
(679)
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
23,955
6,409
Total other income (expense)
6,730
(9,596)
Net income
$ 53,988
$ 25,348
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends
1,162
473
Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.
$ 52,826
$ 24,875
Less: preferred stock dividends
—
1,289
Less: redemption of preferred stock
—
2,582
Less: amount allocated to participating securities
62
73
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 52,764
$ 20,931
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
177,827
158,430
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
178,065
159,126
Net income per share — basic and diluted
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic
$ 0.30
$ 0.13
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.13
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 53,988
$ 25,348
General and administrative
12,313
12,790
Depreciation and amortization
67,366
58,407
Interest and other income
(34)
(32)
Interest expense
17,259
15,358
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
—
679
Other expenses
497
852
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(23,955)
(6,409)
Net operating income
$ 127,434
$ 106,993
Net operating income
$ 127,434
$ 106,993
Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,402)
(4,789)
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(84)
1,474
Cash net operating income
$ 122,948
$ 103,678
Cash net operating income
$ 122,948
Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing and other
(1,066)
Run Rate Cash NOI
$ 121,882
Same Store Portfolio NOI
Total NOI
$ 127,434
$ 106,993
Less: NOI non-same-store properties
(19,922)
(2,534)
Termination, solar and other adjustments, net
(918)
(337)
Same Store NOI
$ 106,594
$ 104,122
Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net
(3,101)
(5,638)
Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net
59
299
Same Store Cash NOI
$ 103,552
$ 98,783
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 53,988
$ 25,348
Depreciation and amortization
67,366
58,407
Interest and other income
(34)
(32)
Interest expense
17,259
15,358
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(23,955)
(6,409)
EBITDAre
$ 114,624
$ 92,672
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION
EBITDAre
$ 114,624
$ 92,672
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,450)
(5,734)
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(84)
1,474
Non-cash compensation expense
3,249
4,615
Non-recurring other items
(335)
743
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
—
679
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 113,004
$ 94,449
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 113,004
Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing and other
(386)
Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 112,618
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 53,988
$ 25,348
Rental property depreciation and amortization
67,313
58,339
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(23,955)
(6,409)
Funds from operations
$ 97,346
$ 77,278
Preferred stock dividends
—
(1,289)
Redemption of preferred stock
—
(2,582)
Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units
(157)
(237)
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
$ 97,189
$ 73,170
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders
$ 97,189
$ 73,170
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(84)
1,474
Non-recurring dead deal costs and other
—
432
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
—
679
Redemption of preferred stock
—
2,582
Retirement plan adoption
—
1,502
Core funds from operations
$ 97,105
$ 79,839
Weighted average common shares and units
Weighted average common shares outstanding
177,827
158,430
Weighted average units outstanding
3,660
3,132
Weighted average common shares and units - basic
181,487
161,562
Dilutive shares
238
696
Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted
181,725
162,258
Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.49
Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION
Core funds from operations
$ 97,105
$ 79,839
Non-rental property depreciation and amortization
53
68
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,450)
(4,676)
Capital expenditures
(7,386)
(3,822)
Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants
(153)
(368)
Lease commissions and tenant improvements
(6,838)
(3,685)
Non-cash portion of interest expense
864
487
Non-cash compensation expense
3,249
4,615
Cash available for distribution
$ 82,444
$ 72,458
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions
Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.
Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.
Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.
Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.
Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.
GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.
Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.
Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.
Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.
Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.
Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.
Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.
Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.
Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.
Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:
- if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;
- if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.
Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.
Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:
- less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;
- will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;
- out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;
- development.
Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.
Forward-Looking Statements
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.