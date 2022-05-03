Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $322.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $276.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 91 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our first quarter results. Our sales increased nearly 17% over last year's strong first quarter, posting our seventh consecutive record quarter, with solid performance in both divisions.
"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 13% in the quarter, driven by sales from acquisitions made during 2021, along with solid customer demand, price increase benefits, and phase-in of business wins.
"Turning to Temperature Control, the robust year-end demand from 2021 has continued as sales in the quarter grew 30% year over year. This strong performance was due to a combination of strong pre-season orders, ongoing customer replenishment, and new business wins in winter-related categories.
"Looking at profitability, consolidated operating margins were in line with expectations, finishing at 8.3% in the first quarter, down from 10.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Our lower operating income was mainly the result of lower gross margins in both divisions, partly offset by continued improvement in operating costs, which were down to 19.5% of net sales in the quarter.
"As we've noted before, last year's gross margin enjoyed many non-recurring benefits from reopening after COVID, while this year was impacted by inflationary headwinds and elevated supply chain costs. While we were successful in passing through some of these higher costs, we anticipate more pricing actions to be taken in 2022 to match our elevated expenses during this volatile inflationary environment. We expect our consolidated gross margin will be in the range of 28-29% for the full year after taking into account more normalized production levels, pricing to offset inflation, as well as a mix shift to higher sales in our specialized non-aftermarket channels.
"These specialized business channels, which focus on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represented 23% of our revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 17% the prior year, with most of the growth related to our recent acquisitions. As we have stated in the past, we are quite excited about this business as it brings new customers, products and geographies and is highly complementary to our core aftermarket business.
"As we seek to improve our transparency related to sustainability, we are pleased to have recently published our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report. In it, we announced our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and introduced specific reduction targets related to our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, along with many other first-time environmental and diversity disclosures.
"Our strong operating results have allowed us to continue to return value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $6.9 million in the quarter, with $22.8 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.
"In closing, we are pleased with our momentum as we exit the first quarter, and remain cautiously optimistic for the balance of the year. We understand that there are various headwinds including ongoing inflation, increased borrowing costs, supply chain disruption, and an eventual normalization of demand. Still, the industry is one of resiliency, with many favorable trends such as an aging fleet, constrained new car availability, and rebounding miles driven. Finally, thanks to our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2022 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 866-518-6930 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-839-4568 (domestic) or 402-220-2681 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 322,831
$ 276,553
COST OF SALES
232,991
192,769
GROSS PROFIT
89,840
83,784
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
62,884
54,460
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
OPERATING INCOME
26,915
29,324
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
1,449
635
INTEREST EXPENSE
805
209
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
27,559
29,750
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
7,005
7,586
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
20,554
22,164
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,116)
(1,164)
NET EARNINGS
19,438
21,000
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(8)
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 19,446
$ 21,000
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,562
$ 22,164
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,116)
(1,164)
TOTAL
$ 19,446
$ 21,000
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.94
$ 0.99
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.06)
(0.05)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.88
$ 0.94
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.91
$ 0.97
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.05)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.87
$ 0.92
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,978,507
22,317,959
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,477,819
22,765,508
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 200,354
$ 173,666
Wire and Cable
38,903
38,352
Engine Management
239,257
212,018
Compressors
43,277
33,374
Other Climate Control Parts
38,044
29,099
Temperature Control
81,321
62,473
All Other
2,253
2,062
Revenues
$ 322,831
$ 276,553
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 65,535
27.4%
$ 65,070
30.7%
Temperature Control
19,986
24.6%
15,995
25.6%
All Other
4,319
2,719
Gross Margin
$ 89,840
27.8%
$ 83,784
30.3%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 38,778
16.2%
$ 33,956
16.0%
Temperature Control
14,768
18.2%
12,403
19.9%
All Other
9,338
8,101
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 62,884
19.5%
$ 54,460
19.7%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 26,757
11.2%
$ 31,114
14.7%
Temperature Control
5,218
6.4%
3,592
5.7%
All Other
(5,019)
(5,382)
Subtotal
26,956
8.3%
29,324
10.6%
Restructuring & Integration
(41)
0.0%
-
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 26,915
8.3%
$ 29,324
10.6%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,562
$ 22,164
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(11)
-
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,592
$ 22,164
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.91
$ 0.97
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.01
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.92
$ 0.97
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 26,915
$ 29,324
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 26,956
$ 29,324
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 27,559
$ 29,750
$ 128,274
$ 124,203
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
6,952
6,514
27,681
26,298
INTEREST EXPENSE
805
209
2,624
1,664
EBITDA
35,316
36,473
158,579
152,165
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
41
-
433
259
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
-
1,711
-
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
-
-
2,600
SPECIAL ITEMS
41
-
2,144
2,859
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 35,357
$ 36,473
$ 160,723
$ 155,024
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 19,999
$ 21,755
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
231,963
186,774
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
6,660
6,170
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
225,303
180,604
INVENTORIES
534,421
468,755
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
22,221
22,268
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
17,471
17,823
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
819,415
711,205
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
102,984
102,786
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
42,116
40,469
GOODWILL
131,538
131,652
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
104,344
106,234
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
35,964
36,126
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
45,518
44,087
OTHER ASSETS
28,530
25,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,310,409
$ 1,197,961
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 245,450
$ 125,298
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
3,235
3,117
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
139,392
137,167
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
46,085
42,412
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
23,513
23,663
ACCRUED REBATES
42,606
42,472
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
31,972
45,058
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
45,875
57,182
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
578,128
476,369
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
-
21
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
32,281
31,206
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
51,909
52,698
OTHER LIABILITIES
25,178
25,040
TOTAL LIABILITIES
687,496
585,334
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
611,871
601,580
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,042
11,047
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
622,913
612,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,310,409
$ 1,197,961
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 19,438
$ 21,000
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
6,952
6,514
OTHER
4,374
4,475
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(44,706)
23,533
INVENTORY
(67,662)
(46,255)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
1,942
8,419
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
2,171
3,753
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(21,226)
(29,549)
OTHER
(5,245)
(3,288)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(103,962)
(11,398)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(2,081)
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(6,449)
(4,966)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-
2
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(6,449)
(7,045)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
120,340
32,408
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(6,517)
(11,096)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(5,935)
(5,588)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
444
373
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
108,332
16,097
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
323
(42)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,756)
(2,388)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,755
19,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 19,999
$ 17,100
