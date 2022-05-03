STRIDETECH MEDICAL ANNOUNCES USPTO ISSUED A PATENT FOR STRIDETECH GO

StrideTech GO Uses Patented Technology to Turn Any Walker into a Smart Walker

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Tech Medical, Inc., (StrideTech) is proud to announce the USPTO issued a patent for StrideTech GO on March 15, 2022.

StrideTech is a manufacturer of walker attachments whose mission is to provide walker users with safe, confident use, prevent falls and collect data to share with users, caregivers, and families. StrideTech's product, StrideTech GO, is a smart walker attachment which allows any walker to become a smart walker in a matter of minutes. StrideTech GO, uses embedded sensors to detect how the walker user is moving - biofeedback helps people optimize their use and collects data to share with their doctors, PT/OT, families, and caregivers to help inform treatment and care.

"This is an exciting step for StrideTech," stated George Douaire, President & CEO of Stride Tech Medical, Inc. "We are thrilled with the development of our product, the IP protection we have now received from the patent and, most importantly, data showing how much we are helping users improve their safety and confidence."

"Receiving the patent for our StrideTech Go walker attachment was the next step in helping to build confidence, enhance safety, and improve mobility for our growing population of walker users," said Timothy Visos-Ely, Co-Founder & CPO at Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

"We are looking forward to expanding the ways we are able to give back to the senior care industry as we continue to evolve the future of mobility with our products" continued Douaire. "We are now inviting the public to invest in Stride Tech Medical, Inc, through our partnership with StartEngine. For a minimum investment of less than $250, you too can be a part of this exciting product and help change the way walker users live their lives."

About Stride Tech Medical, Inc.

You can own shares in StrideTech for as little as $250 minimum investment. To help us improve mobility and bring walkers into the 21st Century please visit our campaign page.

