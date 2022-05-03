Urology Care Foundation Announces Recipients of Humanitarian Grant Program

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce the 2022 Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grant recipients. As one of the world's largest urology-specific humanitarian-focused grant programs, the Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grant supports the efforts of individuals and projects providing direct urologic patient care to people and communities in underserved areas, either within the United States or abroad.

Congratulations to this year's grant recipients:

Victoria Y. Bird , MD – Dr. Bird works with the University of Florida's Equal Access Clinic Network (EACN) in Gainesville, Fla. As a Spanish-speaking urologist, Dr. Bird has formed a niche within EACN, seeing patients with urologic concerns.

Stephanie J. Kielb , MD – Dr. Kielb, of Northwestern University , works with the International Organization for Women & Development (IOWD). In concert with the Rwandan Ministry of Health, IOWD conducts three missions per year to treat patients who have little or no access to fistula surgery and who cannot afford to travel to other fistula centers.

Ian S. Metzler , MD – Dr. Metzler, of Oregon Health & Science University, works with IVUmed to coordinate projects in Trinidad & Tobago incorporating surgical simulation into surgical workshops to allow for a greater breadth of skills to be taught to more trainees at every level.

Timothy Schuster , MD, FACS – Dr. Schuster, from the Toledo Hospital, works with Global Surgical Expedition to bring urological surgical care to patients in Belize where the majority of citizens do not have access to private insurance and the public health system is poorly funded with limited urologic care.

Amar Singh , MD, FACS – Dr. Singh, of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Chattanooga, works with IVUmed in India providing basic urological care to one of the most underserved, poor, rural communities in the state, while also focusing on clinical education for the surgeons and their teams.

Alan J. Yaghoubian , MD – Dr. Yaghoubian, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai , will work with the Jeev Sewa Santhan organization, traveling to rural hospitals in the Indian state of Gujarat, to perform endoscopic procedures for kidney stones.

Kit Yuen , MD – Dr. Yuen works with the University of Rochester and the St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center, which for more than a decade has served a predominantly minority neighborhood in the heart of Rochester, N.Y.

"We can all be so proud of the many fine applications received for these grants and the fact that we have been able to increase the opportunities for these humanitarians," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Each of the recipients reflect the spirit of true humanitarianism, as they give themselves without expectation of remuneration and provide services to those who are in need and underserved. We are so pleased to be able to support the work of those selected."

Grants were made possible through funds from the American Urological Association Humanitarian Endowment, the Amerson Family Humanitarian Endowment, the Richard J. Fox Foundation Humanitarian Endowment, the Nathirmal N. Lalchandani Humanitarian Endowment, the Endourological Society Raju and Ginny Thomas Humanitarian Endowment, the Indian American Urological Association Humanitarian Endowment and from an Exelixis grant.

