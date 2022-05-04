AT&T Launches New Offers and Helpful Tools for Small Businesses Just in Time for National Small Business Week

New AT&T Business Fiber or AT&T Wireless Broadband Customers to Receive Free Credit Card Processing on Up to $10K in Sales from Square.

"Smart Advice for Small Business" Webinar Series Featuring Barbara Corcoran Continues for 3rd Year and Introduces Free Weekly Education Series

What's the news? AT&T is equipping small businesses with special offers and helpful tools to support their success as we celebrate National Small Business Week, May 1-7, 2022. We're also launching a set of events and a sweepstakes to offer small businesses expert business and technology guidance and the chance to win a $10,000 grand prize.

Why is this important? Small businesses are a top priority for us. They're not only vital to our short and long-term growth but to the growth of the economy as a whole. We strive every day to help our more than 2 million small business customers make the right choices for connectivity and technology solutions to grow their operations. From special offers to exclusive plans to free advice from experts, we're doing what we can to help this important segment succeed.

What are the new offers?

Square : With the purchase of $10K in card sales from Square. 1 : With the purchase of AT&T Business Fiber or AT&T Wireless Broadband , customers will receive waived credit card processing on up toin card sales from Square.

AT&T Business Mobility: Looking to add a new line? Learn how eligible customers can get up to $1,000 in bill credits. 2 : Looking to add a new line? Learn how eligible customers can get up toin bill credits.

How is AT&T celebrating Small Business Week?

May 1 : AT&T Business is kicked off the week with our Not Small in Spirit Sweepstakes 3 to celebrate small businesses and the way they have adapted to change. The sweepstakes offers small business owners the opportunity to win a $10,000 grand prize or 1 of 10 additional $2,000 prizes and runs May 1-14, 2022 . To enter, click AT&T Business is kicked off the week with ourto celebrate small businesses and the way they have adapted to change. The sweepstakes offers small business owners the opportunity to win agrand prize or 1 of 10 additionalprizes and runs. To enter, click here

May 2 : AT&T Small Business Panel, "The Power of Adaptability" moderated by small business expert and She Ventures owner moderated by small business expert and She Ventures owner Georgina Miranda . Panelists discussed how small businesses can thrive through adapting how they connect with customers.

May 3 : AT&T Business offered a free webinar with small business expert Barry Moltz . Moltz discussed his book ChangeMasters and shared tips to help small businesses evaluate, plan for, and implement changes in this ever-evolving business landscape.

While we are celebrating many ways throughout the week, we aren't stopping there. We're continuing to work with Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and notable "Shark" on ABC's Shark Tank, to extend our highly successful, free Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran: "Smart Advice for Small Business" webinar series presented by AT&T Business into its 3rd year. The first webinar is set for:

May 11 : "Win Customers by Keeping It Simple" : Join Barbara with special guests Alicia Dietsch (Senior Vice President, AT&T Business Marketing) and Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald and CMO Lorna Sommerville, to discuss customers' needs for simplicity and how small businesses can adapt. : Join Barbara with special guests(Senior Vice President, AT&T Business Marketing) and Levain Bakery co-foundersandand CMO Lorna Sommerville, to discuss customers' needs for simplicity and how small businesses can adapt.

Register at 888Barbara.com at no cost. Recordings of the webinars will be made available soon after their original air date.

In addition, small businesses can watch Barbara Corcoran share key lessons and her best tips and tricks to tackle the top issues facing every business today in her new educational video series, Business Unusual: Extra Credit with Barbara Corcoran.

What are people saying?

"We love small businesses and what they stand for: entrepreneurship, creativity and resilience. They're crucial to our local economies. That's why we have an unwavering commitment to their success. We celebrate small businesses year-round by providing them with solutions and tools to help grow their business and achieve their dreams." -- Jennifer Van Buskirk, AT&T Small Business & Mid Markets President

"These last 2 years have been tough on small businesses, but I'm amazed by the creativity and resiliency of all the small business owners who reinvented their businesses. I'm excited to team up with AT&T Business again to help entrepreneurs navigate their way to grow and succeed in the new normal." -- Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group & Shark Tank executive producer

"Square's ecosystem of products allows small business owners to feel like they have the resources and capabilities of a large corporation, empowering them to start, run and grow no matter the industry or complexity. Small businesses are expected to evolve more quickly than ever, and we provide sellers with solutions that allow them to adapt to any challenges or opportunities that come their way. With this AT&T partnership, we continue to offer sellers the tools to seamlessly run their business and provide the best possible experience for their customers and staff." -- Roshan Jhunja, Head of Retail, Square

For more information about our small business solutions and how we're supporting small businesses, please visit att.com/smallbiz .

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

