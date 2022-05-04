Greenhorn Ranch reopens for Summer 2022, celebrates six decades of family getaways

QUINCY, Calif. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhorn Ranch announced today it will open for the 2022 season April 30, marking the start of its 60th year in business. A Summer Season Celebration with live music and special events is planned for May 28. The 600-acre site in the Northern Sierra's remote Plumas County continues its legacy, attracting generations of families to its picturesque mountains and endless trails.

"I've been going up there since the mid-1980s and this will be our seventh year taking our children to the ranch," said longtime Greenhorn visitor Douglas Giorgis. "It is their favorite place."

The California-style dude ranch was founded in 1962 and serves as a getaway escape for families across the country. Originally used as a goat farm during the Gold Rush, 1962 marked a new era for the ranch when a group of investors realized a dream of an idyllic family escape offering frpersonnesh air and adventure. Ownership changed in 2000, and again in 2018 upon the retirement of Ralph & Trish Wilburn. The current owners have spent the past four years renovating and updating the ranch, while maintaining it rustic authenticity newand charm.

This year, guests will enjoy updates including beautifully remodeled cabins, a refurbished airstream trailer, a fleet of e-assist mountain bikes, and several additions to the outdoor activity calendar.

"The new ownership group takes great pride and responsibility in keeping the memories and values of the ranch alive so future generations can continue to enjoy what past generations have experienced," said Co-Owner Peter Derbonne.

All-inclusive packages include lodging, meals, horseback riding, fly fishing, skeet shooting, archery, hiking, electric mountain biking, games, and evening entertainment. For more information, visit GreenhornRanch.com .

About Greenhorn Ranch

Greenhorn Ranch is a working guest ranch in Northern California's Lost Sierra. Established in 1962, it hangs its hat on fostering new traditions. The long-time member of the Dude Ranch Association is driven to serve guests through Western hospitality, a warm welcome, real ranch living, and an unparalleled vacation experience. Catering to greenhorns from around the world, it guides families and vacationers on a genuine horse ranch experience with guided trail rides, horseback riding lessons, expert wranglers, stocked fishing ponds, and more. With 600 acres, more than 60 horses trained for family riding, a staff of full-time wranglers and adventure seekers, Greenhorn Ranch is ready to be your guide. Cultivate your cowboy within. Learn more at www.GreenhornRanch.com .

