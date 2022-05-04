Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2022 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares $0.860 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.21340 Preference Shares, Series C $0.18400 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.29306 Preference Shares, Series H $0.27350 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.30540 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.31788 Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25456 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.37182 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.23356 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.25606 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.24613 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.19019 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.18644 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

