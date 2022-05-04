Infoblox EXCHANGE Series Returns to Showcase Cloud-first Security for the Modern Enterprise

Infoblox opens registration for annual series to give customers the full picture into their security environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, opens registration for EXCHANGE, a series of events that will discuss how companies can scale, simplify and secure their hybrid network. The series will help customers and partners explore changing security considerations for the cloud-first world of hybrid work. The half-day events will take place across ten cities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from May 10 to June 27.

Infoblox (PRNewsfoto/Infoblox Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As enterprise infrastructure extends into cloud-first environments, gaining and maintaining visibility into the distributed network becomes increasingly critical," said Frank Ruge, Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Infoblox. "We look forward to hosting EXCHANGE in-person to engage live with our broader community on best practices for securing their expanded networking environment and maximizing their security investments."

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, peers and Infoblox experts on how to supercharge their current investments to maximize their security ROI and improve incident response.

Attendees can register for events in the following cities:

Tel Aviv - May 10, 2022

Milan - May 17, 2022

Utrecht - May 17, 2022

London - May 18, 2022

Madrid - May 24, 2022

Munich - May 24, 2022

Paris - May 31, 2022

Warsaw - May 31, 2022

Nairobi - June 16, 2022 *

Cairo - June 27, 2022 *

* These event details may change. Please visit our website for the latest information.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com .

Media Contact

Lise Feng

lise@infoblox.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.