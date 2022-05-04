MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) today provided its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 financial results update:

MFA generated a GAAP loss for the first quarter of $(91.1) million , or ($0.86) per common share 1 . Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, which adjusts GAAP earnings by removing unrealized gains and losses, primarily on residential mortgage investments, associated financing liabilities and hedges that are accounted for at fair value through earnings, as well as certain non-cash expenses and securitization-related transaction costs, was $66.0 million , or $0.62 per common share.

GAAP book value at March 31, 2022 was $17.84 per common share, while Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure of MFA's financial position that adjusts GAAP book value by the amount of unrealized market value changes in residential whole loans and securitized debt held at carrying value for GAAP reporting, was $18.81 per common share at quarter-end.

Rapid increases in interest rates, combined with wider spreads, resulted in losses on our residential whole loans that are measured at fair value through earnings of $288.4 million . This was partially offset by net gains of $158.2 million on derivatives used for risk management purposes and on securitized debt measured at fair value through earnings.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $63.1 million . Interest income from residential whole loans increased 10% over the immediately prior quarter to $99.5 million . This increase was largely offset by a $9.0 million decline in interest income from residential mortgage securities, as the prior quarter included the impact of the early repayment of an MSR bond. Interest expense was $7.6 million higher than the immediately prior quarter, consistent with the rising rate environment, which impacted both repurchase agreement funding and securitization execution. For the first quarter, the overall net interest spread generated by all of our interest-bearing assets, including the carrying cost associated with swaps used for economic hedging purposes, was 1.96%.

During the quarter, we completed two securitizations of Non-QM loans totaling $569.9 million , with a weighted average coupon of bonds sold of 4.05%, providing longer term, non-recourse, non-mark-to-market financing and $142.2 million of additional liquidity. Subsequent to quarter end, we completed two securitizations of Business Purpose loans, totaling $509.5 million , including our first securitization of approximately $250.0 million of Rehabilitation loans.

Loan acquisition activity of $1.2 billion , resulted in net portfolio growth for the quarter of approximately $330 million . During the quarter we acquired, or committed to acquire, approximately $615 million of Non-QM loans. At Lima One, funded originations of Business Purpose loans were more than $525 million (over $660 million maximum loan amount inclusive of undrawn amounts), reflecting record volumes for the third consecutive quarter. In addition, draws funded during the quarter on Rehabilitation loans were $63.1 million .

On April 29, 2022 , MFA paid a regular cash dividend for the first quarter of $0.11 per share of common stock (based on the number of shares held by stockholders at the record date ( March 22, 2022 ) and before giving effect to the 1-for-4 reverse stock split effected on April 4 , 2022).

1 Except as otherwise noted, for all periods presented all per share amounts and common shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-4 reverse stock split which was effected following the close of business on April 4, 2022.

Commenting on the first quarter 2022, Craig Knutson, MFA's CEO and President said, "The first quarter of 2022 was an extremely challenging period for fixed income investors, and exceptionally so for mortgage investors, including MFA. The magnitude of rate sell-off, particularly in the short end of the yield curve, was the most dramatic witnessed in over 30 years, eclipsing even the rate increases in early 1994. We proactively addressed this challenge by taking steps to further hedge our exposure to interest rate risk, as well as bolster our cash position. Specifically, we added $1.5 billion in interest rate swaps and completed additional securitizations. While higher absolute rates and materially wider spreads on securitized mortgage assets pressured mortgage loan pricing, the additional risk management measures taken did mitigate the impact of the rate environment and resulted in a moderate book value decline for MFA. Further, we continued to take advantage of the strong housing market, with another record quarter for loan originations at Lima One and reductions in our REO portfolio. Additionally, we executed two Non-QM securitizations in March and two Business Purpose loan securitizations in April. While these executions were wider than those achieved in 2021, we demonstrated that the securitization market remains a viable durable financing source, and these transactions generated added liquidity and freed up additional balance sheet capacity.

Mr. Knutson added "During the quarter our cash position increased by more than $100 million and was approximately $410 million at quarter-end. Overall leverage increased, mainly due to declines in asset values and additional securitized debt, but remains relatively low at 3.1 times debt to equity. Excluding securitized debt, our recourse leverage is 1.9 times debt to equity. Our net interest income for the first quarter was $63.1 million, down from $70.1 million in Q4 2021, but our Q4 interest income was bolstered by the pay-off of an MSR bond that produced an approximately $8.2 million gain. We reported a GAAP loss of ($0.86) per common share in the first quarter, as earnings were negatively impacted by market value decreases in our loan portfolio held at fair value. Our GAAP book value decreased $1.28 or 6.7% to $17.84 per share, and our Economic book value declined $1.77 or 8.6% to $18.81 per share. The latter measure was impacted by declines in prices of loans held at carrying value."

Mr. Knutson continued, "We have introduced a new non-GAAP metric, Distributable Earnings, to provide a measure of earnings that primarily eliminates non-cash, unrealized gains and losses that impact our GAAP earnings. For the first quarter of 2022, MFA's Distributable Earnings were $66 million or $0.62 per common share. Finally, we repurchased 3.2 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $17.15 during the first quarter, and an additional 2.8 million shares subsequent to quarter end as of April 29 at an average price of $14.48. These share repurchases are accretive to both earnings and book value."

Q1 2022 Portfolio Activity

MFA's residential mortgage investment portfolio increased by approximately $330 million during the first quarter. Loan acquisitions were $1.2 billion, including $617.4 million of Non-QM loans and $589.4 million of funded originations (including draws on Rehabilitation loans) of Business Purpose loans.

At March 31, 2022, our investments in residential whole loans totaled $8.3 billion. Of this amount, $6.8 billion are Purchased Performing Loans, $496.9 million are Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans and $1.0 billion are Purchased Non-performing Loans. During the quarter, we recognized approximately $99.5 million of Interest Income on residential whole loans in our consolidated statements of operations, representing a yield of 4.94%. Purchased Performing Loans generated a yield of 4.18%, Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans generated a yield of 6.79% and Purchased Non-performing Loans generated a yield of 9.82%. Additional acquisitions of Purchased Performing Loans drove a sequential quarterly increase in interest income from our residential whole loan portfolio of approximately $9.2 million. Overall delinquency rates across our residential whole loan portfolio were lower than the prior quarter, particularly on Business Purpose loans which saw declines in absolute dollar amounts of delinquencies as well as when measured as a percentage of the unpaid principal balance. In addition, the amount of Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans that were 90 or more days delinquent, measured as a percentage of the unpaid principal balance, remained unchanged during the quarter and was 18.3% at March 31, 2022. The percentage amount of Purchased Non-performing Loans that were 90 or more days delinquent increased to 43.0% at March 31, 2022 from 42.4% at December 31, 2021, but declined in absolute dollar terms by approximately 6.5%.

Lima One had a third consecutive quarter of record origination volumes, funding more than $526 million of business purpose loans with a maximum loan amount of $660 million, and generating approximately $14.5 million of origination, servicing, and other fee income.

For the first quarter, a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $3.5 million was recorded on residential whole loans held at carrying value, primarily reflecting continued run-off of the carrying value portfolio and adjustments to certain macro-economic and loan prepayment speed assumptions used in our credit loss forecasts. The total allowance for credit losses recorded on residential whole loans held at carrying value at March 31, 2022 was $35.5 million.

Early in the first quarter we increased our position in interest rate swaps to a notional amount of $2.4 billion and have maintained this position despite executing over $1 billion of securitizations in March and April of 2022. At March 31, 2022, these swaps had a weighted average fixed pay interest rate of 1.29% and a weighted average variable receive interest rate of 0.29%. After including the impact of these swaps and other derivatives that have been entered into for economic hedging purposes, as well as the effect of securitized and other fixed rate debt, we estimate that the net effective duration of our investment portfolio at March 31, 2022 was 1.09.

Our Purchased Non-performing Loans and certain of our Purchased Performing Loans are measured at fair value as a result of the election of the fair value option at acquisition, with changes in the fair value and other non-interest related income from these loans recorded in Other income, net each period. For the first quarter, net losses of $288.4 million were recorded, primarily reflecting unrealized fair value changes in the underlying loans. These losses were partially offset by $94.1 million of gains on derivatives used for risk management purposes (which include positions in swaps and short TBAs), as well as $64.1 million of mark-to-market gains on securitized debt held at fair value through earnings.

We also continued to take advantage of a strong housing market to reduce our REO portfolio, selling 135 properties in the first quarter for aggregate proceeds of $41.5 million and generating $8.7 million of gains. Our REO portfolio was $145.6 million at March 31, 2022, a 34% decrease since March 31, 2021.

At the end of the first quarter, MFA held approximately $250 million of Securities, at fair value, including $154 million of MSR-related assets and $96 million of CRT securities.

General and Administrative and other expenses

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, MFA's costs for compensation and benefits and other general and administrative expenses were $28.3 million. Expenses this quarter include $12.2 million compensation and other general and administrative expenses recorded at Lima One.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 11, 2022, the Company's Board authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock through the end of 2023. Including the purchases made through April 29, 2022, there is approximately $209.7 million of remaining capacity under the authorization as of such date.

The following table presents MFA's asset allocation as of March 31, 2022, and the first quarter 2022 yield on average interest-earning assets, average cost of funds and net interest rate spread for the various asset types.

Table 1 - Asset Allocation

At March 31, 2022

Purchased

Performing

Loans (1)

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (2)

Purchased

Non-

Performing

Loans

Securities, at

fair value

Real Estate Owned

Other,

net (3)

Total (Dollars in Millions)



























Fair Value/Carrying Value

$ 6,777

$ 497

$ 988

$ 250

$ 146

$ 1,049

$ 9,707 Payable for Unsettled Purchases

(29)

—

—

—

—

(300)

(329) Financing Agreements with Non-mark-to-market Collateral Provisions

(668)

(118)

(203)

—

(12)

—

(1,001) Financing Agreements with Mark-to-market Collateral Provisions

(2,528)

(105)

(136)

(159)

(13)

—

(2,941) Less Securitized Debt

(2,353)

(184)

(301)

—

(21)

—

(2,859) Less Convertible Senior Notes

—

—

—

—

—

(228)

(228) Net Equity Allocated

$ 1,199

$ 90

$ 348

$ 91

$ 100

$ 521

$ 2,349 Debt/Net Equity Ratio (4)

4.7 x

4.5 x

1.8 x

1.7 x

0.5 x





3.1 x





























For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022















Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (5)

4.18 %

6.79 %

9.82 %

10.13 %

N/A





4.86 % Less Average Cost of Funds (6)

(2.74)

(2.88)

(3.09)

(1.72)

(2.91)





(2.90) Net Interest Rate Spread

1.44 %

3.91 %

6.73 %

8.41 %

(2.91) %





1.96 %

(1) Includes $3.6 billion of Non-QM loans, $885.2 million of Rehabilitation loans, $1.2 billion of Single-family rental loans, $98.2 million of Seasoned performing loans, and $1.0 billion of Agency eligible investor loans. At March 31, 2022, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be approximately $6.7 billion. (2) At March 31, 2022, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be approximately $566.3 million. (3) Includes $410.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $144.6 million of restricted cash, and $70.8 million of capital contributions made to loan origination partners, as well as other assets and other liabilities. (4) Total Debt/Net Equity ratio represents the sum of borrowings under our financing agreements noted above as a multiple of net equity allocated. (5) Yields reported on our interest earning assets are calculated based on the interest income recorded and the average amortized cost for the quarter of the respective asset. At March 31, 2022, the amortized cost of our securities, at fair value, was $209.4 million. In addition, the yield for residential whole loans at carrying value was 4.91%, net of three basis points of servicing fee expense incurred during the quarter. For GAAP reporting purposes, such expenses are included in Loan servicing and other related operating expenses in our statement of operations. (6) Average cost of funds includes interest on financing agreements, Convertible Senior Notes and securitized debt. Cost of funding also includes the impact of the net carrying cost (the amount by which swap interest expense paid exceeds swap interest income received) on our Swaps. While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps and accordingly the net carrying cost is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate the net carrying cost to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our interest rate swap agreements (or Swaps) on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, this increased the overall funding cost by 35 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 33 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 56 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 39 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans.

The following table presents the activity for our residential mortgage asset portfolio for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Activity Q1 2022

(In Millions)

December 31, 2021

Runoff (1)

Acquisitions (2)

Other (3)

March 31, 2022

Change Residential whole loans and REO

$ 8,069

$ (582)

$ 1,207

$ (287)

$ 8,407

$ 338 Securities, at fair value

257

(1)

—

(6)

250

(7) Totals

$ 8,326

$ (583)

$ 1,207

$ (293)

$ 8,657

$ 331

(1) Primarily includes principal repayments and sales of REO. (2) Includes draws on previously originated Rehabilitation loans. (3) Primarily includes changes in fair value and changes in the allowance for credit losses.

The following tables present information on our investments in residential whole loans.

Residential Whole Loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

Table 3 - Portfolio composition





Held at Carrying Value

Held at Fair Value

Total (Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Purchased Performing Loans:























Non-QM loans

$ 1,265,731

$ 1,448,162

$ 2,391,632

$ 2,013,369

$ 3,657,363

$ 3,461,531 Rehabilitation loans

154,508

217,315

735,849

517,530

890,357

734,845 Single-family rental loans

283,090

331,808

870,407

619,415

1,153,497

951,223 Seasoned performing loans

98,269

102,041

—

—

98,269

102,041 Agency eligible investor loans

—

—

991,633

1,082,765

991,633

1,082,765 Total Purchased Performing Loans

$ 1,801,598

$ 2,099,326

$ 4,989,521

$ 4,233,079

$ 6,791,119

$ 6,332,405

























Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 518,450

$ 547,772

$ —

$ —

$ 518,450

$ 547,772

























Allowance for Credit Losses

$ (35,457)

$ (39,447)

$ —

$ —

$ (35,457)

$ (39,447)

























Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ —

$ —

$ 987,794

$ 1,072,270

$ 987,794

$ 1,072,270

























Total Residential Whole Loans

$ 2,284,591

$ 2,607,651

$ 5,977,315

$ 5,305,349

$ 8,261,906

$ 7,913,000

























Number of loans

8,506

9,361

16,706

14,734

25,212

24,095

Table 4 - Yields and average balances





For the Three-Month Period Ended (Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021



Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield

Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield

Interest

Average

Balance

Average

Yield Purchased Performing Loans:



































Non-QM loans

$ 32,952

$ 3,658,912

3.60%

$ 28,902

$ 3,002,644

3.85%

$ 22,189

$ 2,315,890

3.83% Rehabilitation loans

14,861

814,055

7.30%

9,214

652,663

5.65%

6,668

540,549

4.93% Single-family rental loans

13,325

1,024,731

5.20%

10,684

828,183

5.16%

7,081

447,585

6.33% Seasoned performing loans

1,010

100,032

4.04%

1,423

106,065

5.37%

1,991

132,897

5.99% Agency eligible investor loans

7,583

1,075,013

2.82%

8,046

1,065,062

3.02%

—

—

— % Total Purchased Performing Loans

69,731

6,672,743

4.18%

58,269

5,654,617

4.12%

37,929

3,436,921

4.41%





































Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

9,009

530,828

6.79%

10,033

561,262

7.15%

8,290

662,924

5.00%





































Purchased Non-Performing Loans

20,726

844,206

9.82%

22,010

895,472

9.83%

18,319

1,027,491

7.13%





































Total Residential whole loans

$ 99,466

$ 8,047,777

4.94%

$ 90,312

$ 7,111,351

5.08%

$ 64,538

$ 5,127,336

5.03%

Table 5 - Net Interest Spread





For the Three-Month Period Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021













Purchased Performing Loans











Net Yield (1)

4.18%

4.12%

4.41% Cost of Funding (2)

2.74%

2.24%

2.46% Net Interest Spread

1.44%

1.88%

1.95%













Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans











Net Yield (1)

6.79%

7.15%

5.00% Cost of Funding (2)

2.88%

2.32%

2.86% Net Interest Spread

3.91%

4.83%

2.14%













Purchased Non-Performing Loans











Net Yield (1)

9.82%

9.83%

7.13% Cost of Funding (2)

3.09%

2.53%

3.41% Net Interest Spread

6.73%

7.30%

3.72%













Total Residential Whole Loans











Net Yield (1)

4.94%

5.08%

5.03% Cost of Funding (2)

2.79%

2.28%

2.70% Net Interest Spread

2.15%

2.80%

2.33%

(1) Reflects annualized interest income on Residential whole loans divided by average amortized cost of Residential whole loans. Excludes servicing costs. (2) Reflects annualized interest expense divided by average balance of repurchase agreements, agreements with non-mark-to-market collateral provisions, and securitized debt. Cost of funding shown in the table above for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 includes the impact of the net carrying cost (the amount by which swap interest expense paid exceeds swap interest income received) on our Swaps. While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps and accordingly the net carrying cost is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate the net carrying cost to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our Swaps on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, this increased the overall funding cost by 35 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 33 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 56 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 39 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, this increased the overall funding cost by 5 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 5 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 9 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 2 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans.

Table 6 - Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents a roll-forward of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's Residential Whole Loans, at Carrying Value:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars In Thousands)

Non-QM

Loans

Rehabilitation

Loans (1)(2)

Single-family

Rental Loans

Seasoned

Performing

Loans

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (3)

Totals Allowance for credit losses at

December 31, 2021

$ 8,289

$ 6,881

$ 1,451

$ 46

$ 22,780

$ 39,447 Current provision

(909)

(1,460)

(122)

(1)

(975)

(3,467) Write-offs

(51)

(219)

(27)

—

(226)

(523) Allowance for credit losses at March

31, 2022

$ 7,329

$ 5,202

$ 1,302

$ 45

$ 21,579

$ 35,457





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars In Thousands)

Non-QM

Loans

Rehabilitation

Loans (1)(2)

Single-family

Rental Loans

Seasoned

Performing

Loans

Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

Loans (3)

Totals Allowance for credit losses at

December 31, 2020

$ 21,068

$ 18,371

$ 3,918

$ 107

$ 43,369

$ 86,833 Current provision

(6,523)

(3,700)

(1,172)

(41)

(10,936)

(22,372) Write-offs

—

(1,003)

—

—

(214)

(1,217) Allowance for credit losses at March

31, 2021

$ 14,545

$ 13,668

$ 2,746

$ 66

$ 32,219

$ 63,244

(1) In connection with purchased Rehabilitation loans at carrying value, the Company had unfunded commitments of $12.9 million and $54.4 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, with an allowance for credit losses of $156,000 and $795,905 at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such allowance is included in "Other liabilities" in the Company's consolidated balance sheets (see Note 7). (2) Includes $80.2 million and $149.2 million of loans that were assessed for credit losses based on a collateral dependent methodology as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Includes $69.1 million and $87.7 million of loans that were assessed for credit losses based on a collateral dependent methodology as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Table 7 - Credit related metrics/Residential Whole Loans

March 31, 2022





Fair Value /

Carrying

Value

Unpaid

Principal

Balance

("UPB")

Weighted

Average

Coupon (1)

Weighted

Average

Term to

Maturity

(Months)

Weighted

Average

LTV Ratio

(2)

Weighted

Average

Original

FICO (3)

Aging by UPB



















Past Due Days (Dollars In Thousands)













Current

30-59

60-89

90+ Purchased Performing Loans:







































Non-QM loans (4)

$ 3,621,124

$ 3,670,937

4.92%

356

65%

733

$ 3,431,011

$ 119,445

$ 30,355

$ 90,126 Rehabilitation loans

885,155

886,942

7.11

12

67

740

783,366

14,118

3,178

86,280 Single-family rental loans

1,152,195

1,168,778

5.26

324

70

735

1,133,996

13,436

547

20,799 Seasoned performing loans

98,224

107,624

2.71

159

36

722

98,569

634

97

8,324 Agency eligible investor loans

991,633

1,034,815

3.40

351

62

767

1,026,214

7,595

814

192 Total Purchased Performing Loans

6,748,331

$ 6,869,096

5.00%

302

































































Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 496,871

$ 610,651

4.57%

280

69%

N/A

428,302

51,517

18,942

111,890









































Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ 987,794

$ 1,017,658

4.89%

280

73%

N/A

$ 464,770

$ 85,856

$ 40,454

$ 426,578









































Residential whole loans, total or weighted

average

$ 8,232,996

$ 8,497,405

4.96%

298

























December 31, 2021





Fair Value /

Carrying

Value

Unpaid

Principal

Balance

("UPB")

Weighted

Average

Coupon (1)

Weighted

Average

Term to

Maturity

(Months)

Weighted

Average

LTV Ratio

(2)

Weighted

Average

Original

FICO (3)

Aging by UPB



















Past Due Days (Dollars In Thousands)













Current

30-59

60-89

90+ Purchased Performing Loans:







































Non-QM loans

$ 3,453,242

$ 3,361,164

5.07%

355

66%

731

$ 3,165,964

$ 77,581

$ 22,864

$ 94,755 Rehabilitation loans

727,964

731,154

7.18

11

67

735

616,733

5,834

5,553

103,034 Single-family rental loans

949,772

924,498

5.46

329

70

732

898,166

2,150

695

23,487 Seasoned performing loans

101,995

111,710

2.76

162

37

722

102,047

938

481

8,244 Agency eligible investor loans

1,082,765

1,060,486

3.40

354

62

767

1,039,257

21,229

—

— Total Purchased Performing Loans

$ 6,315,738

$ 6,189,012

5.05%

307

































































Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 524,992

$ 643,187

4.55%

283

69

N/A

456,924

50,048

18,736

117,479









































Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ 1,072,270

$ 1,073,544

4.87%

283

73

N/A

492,481

87,041

40,876

453,146









































Residential whole loans, total or weighted

average

$ 7,913,000

$ 7,905,743

4.99%

301

























(1) Weighted average is calculated based on the interest bearing principal balance of each loan within the related category. For loans acquired with servicing rights released by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation do not reflect loan servicing fees. For loans acquired with servicing rights retained by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation are net of servicing fees. (2) LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Rehabilitation loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated "after repaired" value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Rehabilitation loans, totaling $160.5 million and $137.3 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an "as is" valuation. The weighted average LTV of these loans based on the current unpaid principal balance and the valuation obtained during underwriting, is 74% and 71% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful. (3) Excludes loans for which no Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO") score is available. (4) Excluded from the table above are approximately $28.9 million of Residential whole loans, at fair value for which the closing of the purchase transaction had not occurred as of March 31, 2022.

Table 8 - LTV 90+ Days Delinquencies

The following table presents certain information regarding the Company's Residential whole loans that are 90 days or more delinquent:





March 31, 2022 (Dollars In Thousands)

Carrying Value / Fair

Value

UPB

LTV (1) Purchased Performing Loans











Non-QM loans

$ 91,200

$ 90,126

65.6% Rehabilitation loans

$ 86,272

$ 86,280

73.3% Single-family rental loans

$ 20,845

$ 20,799

73.5% Seasoned performing loans

$ 7,780

$ 8,324

43.7% Agency eligible investor loans

$ 180

$ 192

73.7% Total Purchased Performing Loans

$ 206,277

$ 205,721

















Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 90,190

$ 111,890

78.2%













Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ 424,871

$ 426,578

79.4%













Total Residential whole loans

$ 721,338

$ 744,189









December 31, 2021 (Dollars In Thousands)

Carrying Value / Fair

Value

UPB

LTV (1) Purchased Performing Loans











Non-QM loans

$ 96,473

$ 94,755

64.6% Rehabilitation loans

$ 103,166

$ 103,034

67.6% Single-family rental loans

$ 23,524

$ 23,487

73.4% Seasoned performing loans

$ 7,740

$ 8,244

45.6% Agency eligible investor loans

$ —

$ —

— % Total Purchased Performing Loans

$ 230,903

$ 229,520

















Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

$ 95,899

$ 117,479

79.1%













Purchased Non-Performing Loans

$ 454,443

$ 453,146

80.2%













Total Residential whole loans

$ 781,245

$ 800,145





(1) LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Rehabilitation loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated "after repaired" value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Rehabilitation loans, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an "as is" valuation. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful.

Table 9 - Shock Table

The information presented in the following "Shock Table" projects the potential impact of sudden parallel changes in interest rates on the value of our portfolio, including the impact of Swaps and short positions in TBA securities (if any), over the next 12 months based on the assets in our investment portfolio at March 31, 2022. Changes in portfolio value are measured as the percentage change when comparing the projected portfolio value to the base interest rate scenario at March 31, 2022.

Change in Interest Rates

Percentage Change in Portfolio Value

Percentage Change in Equity +100 Basis Point Increase

(1.49)%

(6.05)% + 50 Basis Point Increase

(0.64)%

(2.60)% Actual at March 31, 2022

—%

—% - 50 Basis Point Decrease

0.44%

1.77% -100 Basis Point Decrease

0.67%

2.70%

Webcast

MFA Financial, Inc. plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com through the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release or other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "may," the negative of these words or similar expressions, are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results with respect to our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: changes in interest rates and the market (i.e., fair) value of MFA's residential whole loans, MBS and other assets; changes in the prepayment rates on residential mortgage assets, an increase of which could result in a reduction of the yield on certain investments in MFA's portfolio and could require MFA to reinvest the proceeds received by it as a result of such prepayments in investments with lower coupons, while a decrease in which could result in an increase in the interest rate duration of certain investments in MFA's portfolio making their valuation more sensitive to changes in interest rates and could result in lower forecasted cash flows; credit risks underlying MFA's assets, including changes in the default rates and management's assumptions regarding default rates on the mortgage loans in MFA's residential whole loan portfolio; MFA's ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms, including the cost, maturity and other terms, of any such borrowings; implementation of or changes in government regulations or programs affecting MFA's business; MFA's estimates regarding taxable income, the actual amount of which is dependent on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in the amount of interest income and financing costs, the method elected by MFA to accrete the market discount on residential whole loans and the extent of prepayments, realized losses and changes in the composition of MFA's residential whole loan portfolios that may occur during the applicable tax period, including gain or loss on any MBS disposals and whole loan modifications, foreclosures and liquidations; the timing and amount of distributions to stockholders, which are declared and paid at the discretion of MFA's Board and will depend on, among other things, MFA's taxable income, its financial results and overall financial condition and liquidity, maintenance of its REIT qualification and such other factors as MFA's Board deems relevant; MFA's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; MFA's ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (or the "Investment Company Act"), including statements regarding the concept release issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to interpretive issues under the Investment Company Act with respect to the status under the Investment Company Act of certain companies that are engaged in the business of acquiring mortgages and mortgage-related interests; MFA's ability to continue growing its residential whole loan portfolio, which is dependent on, among other things, the supply of loans offered for sale in the market; expected returns on MFA's investments in nonperforming residential whole loans ("NPLs"), which are affected by, among other things, the length of time required to foreclose upon, sell, liquidate or otherwise reach a resolution of the property underlying the NPL, home price values, amounts advanced to carry the asset (e.g., taxes, insurance, maintenance expenses, etc. on the underlying property) and the amount ultimately realized upon resolution of the asset; targeted or expected returns on MFA's investments in recently-originated loans, the performance of which is, similar to MFA's other mortgage loan investments, subject to, among other things, differences in prepayment risk, credit risk and financing cost associated with such investments; risks associated with MFA's investments in MSR-related assets, including servicing, regulatory and economic risks, risks associated with our investments in loan originators, risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy and risks associated with the integration and ongoing operation of Lima One Holdings, LLC (including, without limitation, unanticipated expenditures relating to or liabilities arising from the transaction and/or the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, expected benefits (including expected growth in loan origination volumes) from the transaction). These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including those described in the annual, quarterly and current reports that MFA files with the SEC, could cause MFA's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. All forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations of MFA's future performance, taking into account all information currently available. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect MFA. Except as required by law, MFA is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



(unaudited)



Assets:







Residential whole loans, net ($5,977,315 and $5,305,349 held at fair value, respectively) (1)

$ 8,261,905

$ 7,913,000 Securities, at fair value

250,171

256,685 Cash and cash equivalents

410,939

304,696 Restricted cash

144,600

99,751 Other assets

857,343

565,556 Total Assets

$ 9,924,958

$ 9,139,688









Liabilities:







Financing agreements ($3,804,906 and $3,266,773 held at fair value, respectively)

$ 7,028,211

$ 6,378,782 Other liabilities

547,792

218,058 Total Liabilities

$ 7,576,003

$ 6,596,840









Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7.5% Series B cumulative redeemable; 8,050 shares authorized; 8,000 shares issued and

outstanding ($200,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

$ 80

$ 80 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 6.5% Series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable; 12,650 shares authorized; 11,000

shares issued and outstanding ($275,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

110

110 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 874,300 and 874,300 shares authorized; 105,036 and 108,138 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,050

1,082 Additional paid-in capital, in excess of par

3,722,974

3,775,482 Accumulated deficit

(1,417,115)

(1,279,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income

41,856

45,578 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,348,955

$ 2,542,848 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 9,924,958

$ 9,139,688

(1) Includes approximately $3.2 billion and $3.0 billion of Residential whole loans transferred to consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such assets can be used only to settle the obligations of each respective VIE.

MFA FINANCIAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Interest Income:







Residential whole loans

$ 99,466

$ 64,538 Securities, at fair value

5,275

16,459 Other interest-earning assets

1,506

— Cash and cash equivalent investments

102

54 Interest Income

$ 106,349

$ 81,051









Interest Expense:







Asset-backed and other collateralized financing arrangements

$ 39,365

$ 26,050 Other interest expense

3,931

4,020 Interest Expense

$ 43,296

$ 30,070









Net Interest Income

$ 63,053

$ 50,981









Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses on Residential Whole Loans

$ 3,511

$ 22,750 Net Interest Income after Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses

$ 66,564

$ 73,731









Other Income, net:







Net mark-to-market and other net (loss)/gain on residential whole loans measured at fair value

$ (288,375)

$ 31,490 Net gains on derivatives used for risk management purposes

94,101

— Net mark-to-market on Securitized debt measured at fair value

64,117

(1,011) Net gain on real estate owned

8,732

2,440 Lima One - origination, servicing and other fee income

14,494

— Other, net

(585)

1,400 Other (Loss)/Income, net

$ (107,516)

$ 34,319









Operating and Other Expense:







Compensation and benefits

$ 19,556

$ 8,437 Other general and administrative expense

8,697

6,792 Loan servicing, financing and other related costs

10,401

7,299 Amortization of intangible assets

3,300

— Operating and Other Expense

$ 41,954

$ 22,528









Net (Loss)/Income

$ (82,906)

$ 85,522 Less Preferred Stock Dividend Requirement

$ 8,219

$ 8,219 Net (Loss)/Income Available to Common Stock and Participating Securities

$ (91,125)

$ 77,303









Basic (Loss)/Earnings per Common Share

$ (0.86)

$ 0.68 Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per Common Share

$ (0.86)

$ 0.67

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

"Distributable earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our operating performance, within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, as promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Distributable earnings is determined by adjusting GAAP net income/(loss) by removing certain unrealized gains and losses, primarily on residential mortgage investments, associated debt, and hedges that are, in each case, accounted for at fair value through earnings, as well as certain non-cash expenses and securitization-related transaction costs. Management believes that the adjustments made to GAAP earnings result in the removal of (i) income or expenses that are driven by changes in market valuations and are not reflective of the longer term performance of our investment portfolio, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, and (iii) expense items required to be recognized solely due to the election of the fair value option on certain related residential mortgage assets and associated liabilities. Distributable earnings is one of the factors that our Board of Directors considers when evaluating distributions to our shareholders. Accordingly, we believe that the adjustments to compute Distributable earnings specified below provide investors and analysts with additional information to evaluate our financial results.

Distributable earnings should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Distributable earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our GAAP net (loss)/income used in the calculation of basic EPS to our non-GAAP Distributable earnings for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:





Quarter Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 GAAP Net (loss)/income used in the calculation of Basic EPS

$ (91,266)

$ 35,734

$ 123,858

$ 58,290

$ 77,029





















Adjustments:



















Unrealized gains and losses on:



















Residential whole loans held at fair value

287,935

42,564

(20,494)

(6,226)

(32,088) Securities held at fair value

2,934

364

(494)

(1,374)

(100) Interest rate swaps

(80,753)

(71)

—

—

— Securitized debt held at fair value

(62,855)

(6,137)

(857)

232

(7,629) Investments in loan origination partners

780

(23,956)

(48,933)

—

— Expense items:



















Amortization of intangible assets

3,300

3,300

3,300

—

— Equity based compensation

2,645

2,306

2,306

2,744

1,688 Deferred taxes

—

—

—

—

— Securitization-related transaction costs

3,233

5,178

—

—

2 Total adjustments

157,219

23,548

(65,172)

(4,624)

(38,127) Distributable earnings

$ 65,953

$ 59,282

$ 58,686

$ 53,666

$ 38,902





















GAAP (loss)/earnings per basic common share

$ (0.86)

$ 0.33

$ 1.12

$ 0.53

$ 0.68 Distributable earnings per basic common share

$ 0.62

$ 0.54

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.34 Weighted average common shares for basic earnings per share

106,568

109,468

110,222

110,383

112,784

Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value per Common Share to non-GAAP Economic Book Value per Common Share

"Economic book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position. To calculate our Economic book value, our portfolios of Residential whole loans and securitized debt held at carrying value are adjusted to their fair value, rather than the carrying value that is required to be reported under the GAAP accounting model applied to these financial instruments. These adjustments are also reflected in the table below in our end of period stockholders' equity. Management considers that Economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the impact of fair value changes for all of our residential mortgage investments and certain associated financing arrangements, irrespective of the accounting model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our GAAP book value per common share to our non-GAAP Economic book value per common share as of the quarterly periods below:





Quarter Ended: (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 GAAP Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,349.0

$ 2,542.8

$ 2,601.1

$ 2,526.5

$ 2,542.3 Preferred Stock, liquidation preference

(475.0)

(475.0)

(475.0)

(475.0)

(475.0) GAAP Stockholders' Equity for book value per common share

1,874.0

2,067.8

2,126.1

2,051.5

2,067.3 Adjustments:



















Fair value adjustment to Residential whole loans, at carrying value

54.0

153.5

198.8

206.2

203.0 Fair value adjustment to Securitized debt, at carrying value (1)

47.7

4.3

(8.0)

(8.9)

(3.6)





















Stockholders' Equity including fair value adjustments to Residential

whole loans and Securitized debt held at carrying value (Economic

book value) (1)

$ 1,975.7

$ 2,225.6

$ 2,316.9

$ 2,248.8

$ 2,266.7





















GAAP book value per common share

$ 17.84

$ 19.12

$ 19.29

$ 18.62

$ 18.54 Economic book value per common share (1)

$ 18.81

$ 20.58

$ 21.02

$ 20.41

$ 20.32 Number of shares of common stock outstanding

105.0

108.1

110.2

110.2

111.5

(1) Economic book value per common share for periods prior to December 31, 2021 have been restated to include the impact of fair value changes in securitized debt held at carrying value.

