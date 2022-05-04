Nielsen's Gracenote Helps Samsung Optimize Podcast User Experiences

By integrating the Gracenote Audio On Demand solution, Samsung can better connect users to resonant podcast content and drive engagement

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the leading provider of entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings, will provide the Gracenote Audio On Demand data solution to Samsung Electronics, the leading global consumer electronics device maker, under a new agreement. Gracenote Audio On Demand will power the Samsung Podcasts offering available through the Samsung Free app on its mobile devices and tablets. This integration enables Samsung to deliver highly personalized podcast experiences to better entertain, inform and engage users.

Gracenote Audio On Demand is a standardized and enriched dataset enabling powerful search and discovery of podcast content across digital entertainment platforms and devices. First launched in 2020 , the solution is one of the world's largest podcast datasets now covering more than two million unique podcast series and 80 million episodes. The offering leverages Gracenote's long-running content metadata expertise and industry-standard content IDs which power advanced navigation and cross-media linking tying audio and video programming together.

The Samsung Free app available on Samsung devices in the U.S. and Europe will integrate Gracenote Audio On Demand to enable market-specific playlisting capabilities and deliver more locally relevant podcast recommendation results. Through more personalized podcast recommendations which match listeners' preferences, tastes and moods, Samsung will be able to maximize engagement on its app and user satisfaction with its devices.

Samsung Free is the go-to destination enabling users to seamlessly navigate the premium content that matters to them most, at no cost. Through the app, Samsung device users have access to a curated entertainment experience on which they can seamlessly listen to top-rated podcasts, read breaking news, watch free TV and play games.

According to Nielsen, podcast consumption is up 40% since 2018 in the U.S. With rising interest in podcasts and an ever-expanding universe of available content, seamlessly connecting consumers to the podcast shows and episodes they're interested in better enables discovery of new content.

"User experiences focusing on podcast content represent the next big opportunity for device makers and entertainment services to drive audience engagement," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer, Gracenote. "We're confident that by integrating Gracenote Audio On Demand, Samsung will optimize podcast recommendations and discovery across their devices and apps enabling users to get maximum enjoyment from the ever-increasing time spent with podcast content."

Samsung Electronics expects that by integrating Gracenote Audio On Demand, it will be easier for Samsung users to find the content they love based on their tastes and preferences. Samsung and Gracenote will work closely to improve the discovery experience for the listeners of Samsung Podcasts, which is available on Samsung Free along with other live TV, news, games and more.

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. Learn more at www.gracenote.com .

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com .

