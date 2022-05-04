PTC Announces Availability of Creo 9

Core enhancements and advanced technologies enable better designs in less time

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today launched the ninth version of its Creo® market-leading computer-aided design (CAD) software. Creo 9 helps engineers deliver their best product designs in less time and encourages innovation with emerging technologies such as generative design, real-time simulation, and additive manufacturing.

Creo 9 brings engineers updates to:

Usability and Productivity: Investments across the core modeling environment focus on usability and productivity, including updates to the model tree to make it faster to structure, document, and understand design intent, and a new function for dividing surfaces to improve analysis and product definition.

More Powerful Simulation and Generative Design Capabilities: Advanced multi-physics from Ansys have been integrated into the Creo simulation portfolio. PTC's industry-leading generative design technology also adds important new capabilities empowering engineers to define optimization studies with designed-in safety factors and natural frequency limits.

Model-Based Definition (MBD) and Detailing Improvements: Continued investment in model-based product design, especially in surface finishing and welds, means that users can include specialized downstream manufacturing information right on the model, for better efficiency and communication.

Ergonomic Design and Vision: Expanded ergonomic tools help designers recognize the uniqueness of users while helping ensure products comply with safety, health, and workplace standards. Using the new Vision Field Analysis capability, engineers can analyze users' line of sight and field of view when driving or using equipment.

Advances in Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing: Creo 9 delivers improved control over stochastic and formula-based lattices and user-defined support structures for advanced additive manufacturing use cases. Continued improvements to subtractive manufacturing focus on 5-axis finishing toolpaths, turning, mold design, and adaptive feed rates for milling.

"Creo 9 is an important release, and our customers' feedback played a big part in making that happen," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager of Creo at PTC. "We made core improvements like the divide surface capability and stronger design intent management to benefit our users. We focused on advanced technologies transforming product design – including simulation, generative design, and additive manufacturing. Finally, to better support our users, we've strengthened Creo's ergonomics capabilities. All these enhancements are about helping engineers get their best designs to market more quickly."

