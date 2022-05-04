Randa Apparel & Accessories Partners with Movista to Optimize Retail Execution

Global leader in fashion apparel and accessories will implement core execution and optimizations platform for retail merchandising associates.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA), an industry leading privately-held company that produces men's and women's apparel & accessories under owned and licensed brands including Haggar Clothing, Tribal Sportswear, Levi's, Dickies, Columbia Sportswear, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, is leading the way in creating extraordinary retail experiences and transforming how shoppers interact with apparel.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista) (PRNewswire)

RAA recently selected Movista, the leading enterprise-class retail execution and workforce management platform, as its partner to optimize and plan its retail merchandising associates' daily activities and to generate real-time actionable insights from the data those activities produce.

"RAA is in the business of owning, creating and expanding powerful lifestyle brands. Today, more than ever, flawless in-store merchandising execution is critical to our success," said David J. Katz, EVP, and Chief Marketing Officer at RAA. "We are excited to work with Movista. Their platform will provide our retail merchandising associates with a 'live' work companion and provide us with full visibility as projects are executed. By utilizing Movista we will increase workforce productivity, visibility and productivity for ourselves and our retail and brand partners."

With Movista, Randa will have a 360° view of work plans to optimize its territories, routes and daily schedules while using real-time, field-collected data around mileage, expenses payroll and job completion with photos and surveys to identify and act on key business innovation insights.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Randa, a company built on helping retail partners adapt to the evolving changes in the apparel industry," said Movista's Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson. "Our platform will give Randa the tools to optimize their reps' scheduling, log in-store service hours, mileage and expenses through one app with flexible configurations to increase savings each year."

About Randa Apparel & Accessories

Randa Apparel & Accessories, founded in 1910, is a leading men's and women's apparel and accessories business selling over 100 million units per year, including Haggar, America's #1 dress and casual pant brand; Tribal Sportswear, the #1 women's sportswear brand in specialty distribution; and Randa Accessories the leading provider of men's and women's accessories under 30 brands. RAA distributes its products globally through more than 20,000 stores and employs over 1,000 associates at 27 offices located in 12 countries. Learn more at www.randa.net.

About Movista

Movista is a global leader in retail execution and workforce management solutions. At Movista, we believe the future of work is radically transparent and collaborative. As the world's first and only SaaS platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers and distributors, Movista is transforming the execution of all work and engagement by all teams in the retail ecosystem. Learn more at www.movista.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Movista