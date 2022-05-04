U. S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Monday, May 16, 2022 and host its earnings conference call and webcast the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

By Phone: Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.



By Webcast: Log onto U.S. Well Services' website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations" tab at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar





For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 23, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13729640#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts: U. S. Well Services

Josh Shapiro, Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(346) 354-2058

IR@uswellservices.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Zach Vaughan

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

