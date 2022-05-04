ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Announces Production Facility Expansion to Accommodate Increasing Vertical Farming System Orders

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms, announces its 60% acquired E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. ("ERM"), expands its production facility to accurate its accelerated 2022 growth.

Since the Company commenced offering assistance on obtaining USDA loans and compliance through its USDA consultant on April 13, 2022 to vertical farming system inquires, many orders have been in process on being closed both domestically and internationally. To efficiently facilitate the anticipated orders, ERM expanded its facility into Red Deer, Alberta. The facility is now strategically located midway between Edmonton and Calgary along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, which is Western Canada's busiest transportation corridor. Significant investments into infrastructure have led to an excellent supply chain network, as well as strong transportation links throughout Canada and the United States.

Small business farmers have historically shown the most interest in the ERM's flagship product, the vertical farming module to start or expand their business. However, over the past several months, ERM has experienced widespread interest from larger entities from, restaurants; schools; universities; corporations; and non-profits. Within the past year ERM has received over 15 orders for its vertical farming module while ERM's partner company, E-Roots Systems, Ltd. ("ERS") works with major institutional food service providers. By focusing on this channel, ERS and ERM strives to bring the vertical farming module to more communities, spreading sustainable farming methods to a broader audience and providing food security.

ZAAG's President, John Morgan comments with, "I am excited and pleased to see the growing interest on our vertical growing systems. We are now positioned to fulfill the many orders we are anticipating on receiving deposits to commence manufacturing. A few of the orders that we are anticipating include multiple farms in an Indian tribe within the U.S. and Australia. The orders in cusps of closing do not include the over 10,000 inquiries we have yet commenced to reach out to due to our current large orders being made. In regards to our two March venial system orders, we are still on track on delivering within the next few weeks. I look forward on sharing more updates as we progress."

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

To learn more, please visit: www.zagroupusa.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

