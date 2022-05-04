Premium fast-casual chain offers 'Zaxified' family pictures commemorating Mother's Day

ATHENS, Ga., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's®, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating Mother's Day by providing fans the chance to get a classically "awkward" family photo via social media. While the whimsical activation plays out on Twitter leading up to Mother's Day, customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, have the opportunity to create an actual family portrait in person on Mother's Day at the Zaxby's Miller Place Way location.

Zaxby’s® celebrates Mother’s Day with Zax Family Packs and a family portrait. The premium fast-casual chain offers ‘Zaxified’ family pictures commemorating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to create something truly memorable for Mother's Day by providing the opportunity to capture the one thing on every mom's wish list—the perfect family portrait," said Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger.

Brand fans looking to surprise their mothers with a quirky, Zaxby's-branded family picture are encouraged to upload their images to @Zaxby's on Twitter starting on Wednesday, May 4. Zaxby's will randomly "Zaxify" select pictures to create a truly unique digital family portrait for a memorable Mother's Day momento.[1]

Families in Knoxville, Tennessee, are invited to visit Zaxby's at 2936 Miller Place Way, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to pose for a free family portrait. Zaxby's encourages the purchase of a Zax Family Pack for the perfect Mother's Day pairing.

Zax Family Packs are specifically designed to meet the needs of families with generous portions, offering a choice of 20 Chicken Fingerz or 30 boneless wings, plus crinkle fries, Texas toast and a variety of sauces. Customers may add on additional items such as drinks and desserts.

Family Packs can be ordered ahead, online or in the Zaxby's app. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Zaxby's loyalty program, the Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store.

"Now everyone has the chance to give a truly one-of-a-kind family photo to Mom. We suggest serving it up with a Zax Family Pack for the perfect Mother's Day meal," Bulger added.

[1] All rights in and to the Intellectual Property of Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC included in the submitted photographs and/or re-Tweets shall remain the exclusive Intellectual Property of Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's