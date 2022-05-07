RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife at Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM , May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that La Clinique Générale-Beaulieu, a part of Swiss Medical Network in Switzerland, is the first center in the world to treat a patient using the Accuray CyberKnife® radiation treatment delivery system with RaySearch treatment planning system RayStation®* and oncology information system RayCare®*.

The first treatment was successfully carried out on May 4, 2022. The clinic is equipped with RaySearch's RayCare 5A and RayStation 11A and the CyberKnife M6TM Robotic Radiosurgery System is connected to Accuray's iDMS® Data Management System.

La Clinique Générale-Beaulieu has been using RayCare and RayStation for more than a year. Step by step the systems have been implemented and integrated into daily operations and today the clinic manages all aspects of the treatment, for all their machines, through RaySearch software. This gives a comprehensive picture of the patients' treatments while taking advantage of RayCare's efficiency for all patients.

Swiss Medical Network is one of Switzerland's two largest groups of private clinics. Within the network all types of cancers are treated, using cutting-edge technology and complex treatment methods. In 2019, as the first hospital in the world, Swiss Medical Network signed a multi-system, multi-clinic agreement for the purchase of Accuray radiation therapy delivery systems as well as RaySearch's treatment planning system and oncology information system.

Professor Oscar Matzinger, medical director of radiation oncology at Swiss Medical Network, says: "We are happy to announce that we have successfully treated our first patient using RayStation and RayCare with a CyberKnife machine. In partnership with RaySearch and Accuray we are now closing the loop regarding treatment delivery, using only RaySearch software for both CyberKnife and Radixact machines."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased to hear that the first treatment with CyberKnife and RayCare has been successfully carried out at this world-class center. It is an important proof of concept that a clinic can use RayCare as the sole oncology information system together with Accuray machines. This makes the achievement of significant value not only for our mutual collaboration with Swiss Medical Network but also for potential collaborations with other clinics around the world with a similar machine set-up and, above all, for patients in need of radiotherapy treatment."

About Swiss Medical Network

Swiss Medical Network is one of the two leading Swiss groups of private clinics. Established in the three linguistic regions of Switzerland the clinics offer first-class hospital care to both Swiss and international patients. Swiss Medical Network consists of 23 clinics, 46 ambulatory centers and 15 competence centers spread over 15 Swiss cantons and has highly qualified specialists in all medical fields.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

