Solar Generator Pioneer Jackery Set to Unveil its Most Robust Product to Date on May 12

FREMONT, Calif., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced it will release its most powerful solar generator product to date, empowering more campers, van-lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts to embrace the great outdoors this summer. The solar generator will launch on Jackery Day 2022, which will be held as a global live stream on http://www.jackery.com at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on May 12. Jackery has invited all interested to pre-register their interest now for the highly anticipated product.

Jackery has long been a provider of solar energy products that offer self-sufficient power supplies on the go and as a home generator backup. For over a decade, Jackery has expertly manufactured solar panels and portable power stations before bundling them into a single portable energy solution: the Solar Generator.

The first of its kind, Jackery's Solar Generator is a solar solution bundle that tightly integrates portability with solar power. It converts sun energy captured by the solar panels into electrical power, then stores it in a portable power station for later use. This access to on-demand, clean energy equips people with the tools they need enhance their outdoor experience and "Live Life to the Outdoorsiest".

Jackery's Solar Generator concept is the result of years of R&D into solar energy and portable power generation. In 2015, the world's first lithium portable power series—the Explorer—catapulted Jackery's avant-garde portable power line onto the world stage and featured an innovative battery management system. Since then, Jackery has designed a range of Explorer models including the Explorer 240, a classic model that has become a popular staple in the family of portable power stations since launching in 2018.

In the same year, Jackery unveiled the original SolarPeak technology alongside the Solarsaga solar panel series. Designed to provide long-lasting power supplies for off-the-grid outdoor living, Jackery's SolarSaga series boosted solar charging efficiency to set an industry standard. Following this, the company combined both technologies into the Solar Generator, which combines the Explorer and SolarSaga into one clean energy solution to make electricity even more green, efficient and convenient, contributing to the emergence of several chart-topping products, including the Jackery Solar Generator 1000.

Jackery has continued to develop its excellent sustainable outdoor life brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging. To date, with a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China, Jackery has achieved over 1.5 million global sales.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon, Amazon's Choice since 2020.

So far, Jackery has received 12 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times , CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, Newsweek, Bob Vila , PCWorld, and other publications have ranked it the best solar generator.

Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe , Japan and China .

