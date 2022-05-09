New Jersey Fire Academies and Mollie's Fund Work Together for Skin Cancer Prevention

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation and the New Jersey Coalition of Fire Academies announce a partnership to promote skin cancer prevention among New Jersey fire fighters and first responders. Running into burning buildings and battling out of control fires isn't the only risk for fire fighters. According to the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) first responders have a higher risk of developing skin cancer than the general population. Studies have shown an increased risk for mesothelioma and lung cancer but in a study published in the JAMA of Dermatology, fire fighters are also found to be diagnosed with melanoma at younger ages – an average of 42.

On May 17th at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany, the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation and the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety will initiate a program to bring skin cancer awareness to incoming and incumbent fire fighters. "We want to help those who help others," said Jack Biggane, President of the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation. Richard Mikutsky, Director of the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, added "New Jersey Fire Academy's training programs are focused on making our fire fighters the most prepared and we train accordingly. We believe skin cancer prevention is an important self-help tool. Our people need to know their risk and take appropriate action to mitigate that risk. The 22 sunscreen dispensers, posters and education materials that Mollie's Fund has donated to our program will remind our personnel that sunscreen use prevents skin cancer." Russell F. Osgood, VP of Education, Research and Outreach for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, echoed their support of the program, "It is so important that fire fighters use every tool they can to reduce the risk of developing or dying from cancer. Melanoma is a deadly cancer for fire fighters…"

The New Jersey Division Of Fire Safety provides training programs educating aspiring fire fighters teaching them the skills and know-how they will need to respond not just to fires but other emergencies. New Jersey Fire Fighters Academy educates thousands of fire fighters each year during a 16 week intensive program that enables them to serve the most densely populated state in the United States.

For more than 20 years, Mollie's Fund has worked to increase melanoma awareness and provide information and services on skin cancer detection. For more information visit: www.molliesfund.org

