EY Announces Craig Taylor and Tejpal Singh of Iapetus Holdings as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Finalists

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Craig Taylor and Tejpal Singh of Iapetus Holdings were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award finalists. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Iapetus Holdings, and Tejpal Singh, COO, are honored to be Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Finalists. (PRNewswire)

"Identifying business leaders for more than 35 years, including Howard Schultz , Jeff Weiner and Kendra Scott ."

Craig Taylor and Tejpal Singh were selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

According to Taylor, "When you set off to become a self-funded entrepreneur, you start with a vision and a ton of grit, but you never really have assurance of the fact that you're going to be successful. The road to business success takes many turns and that's why, to find ourselves among those honored with this distinction, to be among the EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists, is so meaningful."

Singh added, "It has taken a ton of dedication and effort to realize our ambition of building this group of energy solutions businesses, creating this number of jobs, serving this quantity and quality of clients. We have much greater ambitions for the future of our businesses and of Atlas Scholars, the non-profit we founded to provide high school students with internships and scholarships, and this recognition helps catapult us in the right direction. We are truly humbled and honored!"

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings, LLC , is a privately held, minority and veteran-owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, communications, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with offices throughout the U.S., efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Atlas Retail Energy, Atlas Commodities, Iapetus Infrastructure Services, Atlas Field Services, Soaring Eagle Technologies, UATI, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, and Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions. Iapetus is the proud main sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. For more information, visit https://www.iapetusllc.com/.

About Atlas Scholars

Atlas Scholars is a 501c3 non-profit, founded by Taylor and Singh in 2013, that provides mentorship and internship opportunities for high-potential students of diverse backgrounds to participate in hands-on professional development. Sponsorship supports the expansion of the program in the form of scholarships, admission-test tutoring, mentorship support, and overall reach of the program for high school students beginning the summer before junior year through their third year in college. To date, Atlas Scholars has benefitted 87 scholars and has awarded over $450,000 in scholarships. At Atlas Scholars, students from across Houston come together to learn in a competitive and collaborative environment that pushes students to create their own success. The program creates a holistic ecosystem for success through a problem-based learning structure that includes mentorship from industry leaders from a variety of backgrounds and sectors, college and scholarship support, guest speakers, and field trips. Students move on to become leaders at their high schools and universities. From the class of 2021, 100% of the Atlas Scholars were accepted into selective universities, two received full ride QuestBridge scholarships, and $72,000 was awarded in four-year scholarships. Program alumni hold positions with leading companies such as KPMG, Amazon, TC Energy, Crumbl Cookies, Lion Fund Capital, J.P. Morgan and Aveva. The program's plan is continued growth in number of beneficiaries, scope, and years of continuous, integral support to program alumni beyond Houston. For more information on applying for the program, as well as offering workplace tours, speakers, or mentorship, follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or visit AtlasScholars.com .

