Henkel Opens New Technical Application Center in Silicon Valley to Foster Next-Generation Electronics Development

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel today announced the opening of its Application Center in Santa Clara, CA designed to support product development for the company's high-tech customers in the Silicon Valley region. Equipped as a state-of-the-art facility, the Application Center will help expedite proof-of-concept initiatives for electronics advances.

Jan-Dirk Auris (right), Executive Vice President, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, observes a color-matched adhesives demonstration from Application Engineers Efren Jimenez (left) and Burcak Conley. (PRNewswire)

"The current pace of technology progress is unprecedented," says Stefan de Diego, Henkel Regional Head of Electronics, Americas and Europe. "And, for today's innovators, being first to market is integral to commercial success. With our knowledgeable team and extensive lab resources – located in the global epicenter of tech innovation – Henkel can provide even more immediate and impactful prototype design and analysis support for our customers, helping them meet critical time-to-market windows with tested, proven devices."

As a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, Henkel has formulated thousands of materials that are vital to the form, function and reliability of the technologies powering modern-day life. Whether it's 5G handheld devices and mobile networks, data center high-performance computing and optoelectronics, smart home systems, autonomous driving or virtual reality and gaming, Henkel materials and solutions enable robust electrical connections, heat management for optimized performance, protection from stress and environmental conditions and long-term durability. Henkel's Santa Clara Application Center offers a true co-development environment, with access to all the resources required for technology design and testing.

The investment of about $2 million includes dispensing robots, 3D printers, mechanical property evaluation equipment, coating and jetting systems and failure analysis capabilities, among other assets. In addition to the hands-on laboratory, the facility provides multiple secure collaboration spaces for Henkel's technical experts and its customers, as well as digital platforms for virtual engagement opportunities.

"Henkel's material innovations have been key contributors to this century's technology growth, delivered through the company's enduring partnerships with many of the world's leading high-tech brands," de Diego concludes. "We not only share our customers' passion for improving people's lives through convenience and connectivity, but we also share an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Henkel's promise to contribute to a more sustainable future is at the heart of everything we do. The work undertaken at our new Application Center will promote these core values while providing an inspirational environment that helps bring ideas to life."

Henkel's Santa Clara Application Center is the latest addition to the company's growing footprint of Adhesive engineering and development centers in key regions around the world. To learn more, watch this video and visit www.henkel-adhesives.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Henkel Contact:

Sebastian Hinz

Phone: +49-211-797-0

Email: Sebastian.hinz@henkel.com

Henkel (PRNewsfoto/Henkel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henkel