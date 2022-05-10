KINGSHIP, NFT Supergroup signed to 10:22PM, to Offer Virtual Key Cards that Unlock Virtual World, Experiences, Products and Music

The Collection of 10,000 Access-Enabled Key Cards Available to Mint on Saturday, May 14

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KINGSHIP, the supergroup signed to 10:22PM, will release a collection of 10,000 access-enabled Key Cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will allow collectors to access the group's virtual world as well as unlock music, products, experiences and a token-gated community.

KINGSHIP is, left to right, Captain (vocals, bass), KING (lead vocals), Arnell (beats, producer, drums) and Hud (guitar, keyboards, vocals). (PRNewswire)

Key Cards will be available to mint in waves starting Saturday, May 14 at 9 AM PT for those registered on the ALLOWLIST and on Monday, May 16 at 9 AM PT for the general public. Allowlist registration opens today on KINGSHIP's website at 9 AM PT for 48 hours for holders of NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Doodles, SupDucks, World of Women and the littles. A public registration will follow today at 12 PM PT. (Allowlist registration does not guarantee an ability to mint.)

KINGSHIP consists of three rare Bored Apes and a rare Mutant Ape: Captain (vocals, bass), KING (lead vocals), Arnell (beats, producer, drums) and Hud (guitar, keyboards, vocals). The group's newly revealed origin story and additional Key Card details are available on the group's website, Discord and Twitter.

"With KINGSHIP, the impossible is possible," said Celine Joshua, founder of 10:22PM and the creator of KINGSHIP. "These Key Cards not only provide entry to the world of KINGSHIP, they are also an entirely new way to introduce artists and music. They are also a way to serve our superfans with exclusive content, products and token-gated experiences. This is only the beginning of our roadmap for an expansive world that will provide this community with an incredible journey and interactive storytelling."

The KINGSHIP team has quickly grown to include Grammy award-winning recording artists, songwriters and producers, celebrity animator Jack Lanza and well-respected NFT collector Jimmy McNelis, a.k.a. J1mmy.eth. Before releasing its first single, KINGSHIP has already taken the community by storm with coverage splashed across some of the biggest media outlets and a Discord with more members than some of the world's biggest recording artists.

The collectible Key Cards feature different members of KINGSHIP and contain unique attributes, some more rare than others, that will be revealed over time. In addition to membership to the virtual world, located on an island far away from the swamp where Captain, KING, Arnell and Hud were born, the Key Cards also unlock exclusive access to music, content, products and a token-gated community.

KINGSHIP is in the process of building four Towers on the Island, one for each member of the band and each with its own unique properties and powers. Each member's Key Card provides access to a specific member's Tower. By acquiring Key Cards for all four members, holders gain entry to the floating villa above the Towers, where the magic really happens.

KINGSHIP, whose Bored Ape characters include rare Golden Fur and Blue Beams Apes, was created by Joshua, who recruited the members of the group from McNelis. In February, 10:22PM announced Manager Noët All (Bored Ape #5537) as KINGSHIP's manager.

