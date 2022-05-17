Credera Achieves the AWS DevOps Competency Status

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency. The designation recognizes Credera's long history of successfully accelerating our clients' AWS infrastructure and application delivery leveraging DevOps tooling, processes, and best practices.

Credera is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, data, transformation, and technology. (PRNewswire)

"Credera's DevOps approach drives our culture of delivery excellence," said Mario DiMattia , Principal Architect.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by this DevOps Competency and recent Data & Analytics Competency and Well Architected Partner Program achievements.

"Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency represents a significant achievement and validates Credera's longstanding vision to integrate DevOps into the heart of every client solution," said Peter Kiernan, Director and AWS DevOps leader in the UK. "To date, this has already unlocked operational process efficiencies and maximized the technical capabilities of our cloud-native deployments. We look forward to continuing to architect and implement high-quality, continuously delivered solutions with AWS services."

"Credera's DevOps approach drives our culture of delivery excellence. Our deep expertise delivering industry-leading AWS development, operations, and management tooling and processes consistently unlocks efficient delivery at enterprise scale," said Mario DiMattia, Principal Architect in Credera's U.S. Cloud practice. "Achieving the DevOps Competency reinforces that we are well-equipped to help our customers create sustainable cloud success."

"At Credera, we believe that an effective DevOps approach must transcend technology and permeate every aspect of delivery," said Mike Morain, Principal Architect and Platform Engineering leader in the US. "We are thrilled to announce we have earned the AWS DevOps Competency, which demonstrates our track record of helping clients adopt a DevOps mindset and implement tools and practices to enhance their business agility."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today Credera has a team of more than 3,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 3,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product / service design, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change / program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Credera