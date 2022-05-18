Veoneer to supply Cameras to BMW Group's Next Generation Vision System for Automated Driving

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer has signed an agreement to equip BMW Group vehicles with camera heads for their next generation vision system for Automated Driving. The camera heads support the cooperation between BMW Group, Qualcomm Technologies, and Arriver™ which was announced in March this year.

The high definition 8 MP camera, mounted behind the rear-view mirror, monitors the forward path of the vehicle to provide reliable and accurate information to the vehicle control system.

In BMW's next generation of Automated Driving Systems, BMW Group's current AD stack is combined with Arriver's Vision Perception and NCAP Drive Policy products on Qualcomm Technologies' system-on-chip, with the goal of designing best-in-class Automated Driving functions spanning NCAP, Level 2 and Level 3. Veoneer's camera heads are adapted to the current trend of a centralized and scalable software architecture and will be an essential part of the sensor set-up required for the next generation AD platform.

"We are excited to be part of the development of the next generation vision systems, planned to enter the market in 2025", says Jacob Svanberg, CEO of Veoneer. "This award with camera heads to the 5th generation vision system is another proof point that Veoneer remains at the forefront of providing safe, collaborative driving solutions."

