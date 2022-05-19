MURPHY-GOODE WINERY ANNOUNCES THEY'RE OFFERING NOT ONE, BUT TWO DREAM JOBS!

A $500,000 Value with Insanely Good Perks

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy-Goode Winery , makers of serious wine and serious fun, has announced today that " A Really Goode Job ," its viral wine job campaign that launched for the second time consecutively in April, will once again select two candidates to live out a dream job in the wine industry. With an impressive list of job perks, this additional position brings the total combined value of the offers to $500,000.

Murphy-Goode (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be able to once again double down on this opportunity and welcome two passionate wine enthusiasts to our business," says Winemaker Dave Ready Jr. "The quality of job candidates we've discovered through this campaign reaffirms that our approach of removing barriers to entry, and prioritizing passion for the trade without needing decades of experience, helps usher in the kind of diversity and breadth of specialties our industry needs to continue to evolve and grow."

In 2021, Murphy-Goode announced the dream job would be open to two candidates, after receiving an overwhelming number of applications. This year they are once again extending the 'dream wine job' offer to two people, who will be chosen from a select group of finalists. As part of the year-long job, the selected candidates will receive specialized training across multiple departments at the wine company, including production during harvest, sales, marketing, hospitality, and more. Factoring in a $10,000 per month salary, rent-free living for a year in Healdsburg, CA, a year's supply of Murphy-Goode wine and job training, both jobs are valued at half a million dollars.

The application submission window is open now through June 30, 2022. To apply, applicants must create a short video explaining why they would be a great addition to Murphy-Goode and what interests them about working in wine, then upload it to the official campaign website . Information sessions are held every Thursday at 4:00pm PST on Instagram Live with Murphy-Goode Winery representatives. Jackson Family Wines is an equal opportunity employer. Must be 21 years of age or older, a legal resident of the 50 United States and D.C., and/or authorized to work in the U.S. For those wondering if this is the perfect job for them, view the job description here and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

About Murphy-Goode Winery

Welcome to the Goode life. Founded in Sonoma County in 1985 in a spirit of love and friendship by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr., Sonoma County's own Murphy-Goode Winery crafts some of California's best wines without taking itself too seriously. The story lives on today under the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, continuing a tradition based on a shared appreciation of friendship, hard work, a wicked sense of humor and, of course, a good bottle of wine. Murphy-Goode offers high quality wines from some of California's great growing regions with the approachable and inviting attitude of Sonoma County. Murphy-Goode is never pretentious, is often irreverent and is about having fun. Because of its consistent quality, the brand has become a favorite wine for consumers everywhere. For more information, www.MurphyGoodeWinery.com , and follow Murphy-Goode on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter at @MurphyGoodeWine.

About Jackson Family Wines

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned, vineyard-based company with a penchant for exploration. Founder Jess Jackson placed his faith in farming and a meticulous expression of wine with his first landscape-changing vintage in 1982, an ethos that chairman Barbara Banke, the Jackson family, and our employees continue to uphold to this day. The Jackson family's collection of 40 wineries spans significant winegrowing regions, from California, Oregon, Washington, France, and Italy in the northern hemisphere, to Australia, Chile and South Africa in the southern half of the globe. Vineyard ownership and sustainable practices remain key to consistent quality and artisan winemaking underscores a steadfast commitment to making wines of character and integrity. For more information about Jackson Family Wines and it's Rooted for Good: Roadmap to 2030 initiative, please visit www.jacksonfamilywines.com/RootedforGood .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Murphy-Goode Winery