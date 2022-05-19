National Dentex Officially Opens the Doors to New Headquarters, State-of-the-Art Lab and Premier Education Center in Jupiter

Jupiter, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, today announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Jupiter, Florida. The nearly 40,000 square foot facility includes corporate offices, a state-of-the-art dental lab, a fully operational dental suite and a premier education center.

National Dentex Labs entrance at the new headquarters. (PRNewswire)

The new headquarters supports more than 100 employees on-site, including certified dental technicians, and also serves as the central hub that backs NDX's network of more than 60 full-service dental labs across the United States.

"Our new Jupiter headquarters is a showcase facility that offers a collaborative and innovative environment for our employees and the dentists we serve," says Tom Daulton, chief executive officer of NDX. "Our robust education center will attract dentists around the country to further their training in the latest and most innovative dental practices."

NDX Palm Beach, the on-site lab housed at the new headquarters, offers superior dental prosthetics, including custom-made crowns, bridges and implant restorations. NDX designers utilize 3Shape software and 5-Axis milling machines to ensure faster, more efficient and accurate results – with advanced printers, including Carbon 3D, to provide the highest quality products and a precise fit.

In addition, the operatory and NDX Education Center will host special continuing education events for dental professionals with guest lectures by renowned leaders in the dental industry and unique interactive experiences.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony, facilitated in partnership with the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the new NDX headquarters on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The facility is located at 1701 North Military Trail, Suite 155, in Jupiter. Attendees will include NDX executives and employees, local business leaders and chamber representatives.

Nationwide, NDX employs nearly 4,000 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists, from the independent dentist to the large DSOs.

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. Since 2015, NDX has aggressively expanded its national footprint to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions to dentists, specialists and DSOs throughout North America. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. The company employs nearly 4,000 dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.



