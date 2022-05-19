PNM Resources Advances Leadership Development with Executive Promotions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) announces the promotion of two executives as part of the company's ongoing development efforts under the continued leadership of Chairman and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn.

Don Tarry has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of PNM Resources. Don joined PNM Resources in 1996 and has most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to the CFO role, Don served as Vice President, Controller and Treasurer and Vice President, Customer Service and Chief Information Officer.

Lisa Eden has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Lisa joined PNM Resources in 2001 and has previously served as Vice President and Treasurer; Vice President and Chief Information Officer; and Vice President, Human Resources.

"Don and Lisa are well-positioned for these roles as we focus on the continued execution of our business plan alongside our planned merger with Avangrid," said Pat Vincent-Collawn. "These promotions recognize their continued development and value to our leadership team."

Both promotions are effective May 21, 2022.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.2 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

