Sedgwick acquires Orchid Medical

Combined ancillary care network bolsters offerings throughout the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced it has acquired Orchid Medical, a nationwide provider of ancillary medical management solutions for the workers' compensation industry.

This acquisition represents an investment in the continued growth of Sedgwick's ancillary care network, which ensures that employees of the company's workers' compensation clients receive prompt, high-value service for durable medical equipment (DME), transportation, translation, home health, diagnostic imaging and other aspects of care on the road to recovery.

"Together with Orchid, we will strengthen our holistic approach to caring for clients' injured and ill colleagues, helping them return to maximum health and productivity," said Andrea Buhl, Sedgwick's president of managed care. "This acquisition enables us to provide employers with a single point of service for a broad range of ancillary care needs while strengthening our workers' compensation and managed care capabilities and our commitment to taking care of people when they need us most."

Established in 2002 as a DME and medical supplies provider, Orchid Medical was founded on the principle of delivering reliable services and quality care to the workers' compensation industry. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Orchid Medical now offers a wide array of ancillary services including surgical implants cost containment, DME and supplies, prosthetics and orthotics, home health, complex care, home and vehicle modifications, diagnostic imaging, physical medicine, and transportation and language services.

"By joining forces with Sedgwick, we'll create a combined network of unparalleled reach and scope that will truly transform ancillary care for workers' compensation," said Paul Taylor, CEO of Orchid Medical. "Bringing together the brilliant minds and outstanding solutions of our two organizations means we can deliver the very best care available to employees of our valued clients."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

About Orchid Medical

Orchid Medical is a leading, nationwide provider of integrated ancillary and surgical implants cost containment solutions for the workers' compensation industry. Orchid Medical works collaboratively with claims professionals and medical providers to cost-effectively manage and deliver the appropriate care and services injured employees need to recover. The company's medical management solutions include a Surgical Cost Containment Program® (SCCP), DME and supplies, orthotics and prosthetics, home health, complex care, home and vehicle modifications, diagnostic imaging, physical medicine, and transportation and language services. For more, see orchidmedical.com.

