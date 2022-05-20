Open RAN Revenue Surged in 1Q 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

Short-Term Open RAN and vRAN Forecast Revised Upward

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary findings suggest total Open RAN revenues, including O-RAN and OpenRAN radio and baseband, surged in the first quarter, propelling Open RAN to reach new record levels.

"The migration towards new architectures, including Open RAN and vRAN, continued to move in the right direction in the first quarter, bolstering the narrative that the shift toward open interfaces is here to stay," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "The surge in the first quarter taken together with impending portfolio advancements form the basis for the more favorable short-term outlook," continued Pongratz.

Additional Open RAN highlights from the Dell'Oro Group 1Q 2022 RAN Report:

Open RAN revenues more than doubled in the first quarter, supported by strong growth in both the Asia Pacific and North America .

The positive momentum that characterized the vRAN market in the second half of 2021 extended into the first quarter, spurring vRAN revenues to nearly quadrupled in the first quarter.

Global Open RAN and vRAN projections have been revised upward, to reflect the strong showing in the first quarter.

Total Open RAN revenues are now expected to account for 3 percent to 5 percent of the global 2022 RAN market.

