The J. M. Smucker Co. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Jif® Products Sold in the U.S. for Potential Salmonella Contamination

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
Description
UPC
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150007565
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008026
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008051
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150021889
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024114
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024136
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024137
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024143
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024163
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024170
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024174
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024177
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024182
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024307
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024321
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024404
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024540
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024545
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024548
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
5150024572
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025499
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025542
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150025578
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002
JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
5150075007
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150041418
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
5150092100
If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.
This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Based on the information known to date, we are unable to estimate the financial impact of the recall either on our fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, or on our current fiscal year 2023. We will provide additional information as soon as possible.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Readers should understand that the risks, uncertainties, factors, and assumptions listed and discussed in this press release, including the following important factors and assumptions, could affect the future results of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements:
- the impact of food security concerns involving either our products or our competitors' products, including product recalls;
- the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, industry, suppliers, customers, consumers, employees, and communities;
- disruptions or inefficiencies in our operations or supply chain, including any impact caused by product recalls, political instability, terrorism, armed hostilities (including the recent outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine), extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), or other calamities;
- risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging, and transportation;
- risks associated with derivative and purchasing strategies we employ to manage commodity pricing and interest rate risks;
- our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to continue operating under our capital deployment model, including capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividend payments, and share repurchases;
- our ability to implement and realize the full benefit of price changes, and the impact of the timing of the price changes to profits and cash flow in a particular period;
- general competitive activity in the market, including competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels;
- the concentration of certain of our businesses with key customers and suppliers, including single-source suppliers of certain key raw materials and finished goods, and our ability to manage and maintain key relationships;
- impairments in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangible assets, or other long-lived assets or changes in the useful lives of other intangible assets or other long-lived assets; and
- risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, when evaluating the information contained in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, to reflect new events or circumstances.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.