Daz 3D Collaborates with Crypto.com NFT to Release An Out-of-This-World Collection

Cronos-7 Visitors, 7777 unique NFT aliens, will be a featured curated collection on the Crypto.com/NFT marketplace.

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in NFT creation and 3D modeling technology, is joining the Crypto.com NFT Marketplace as a collaborator with a brand new curated NFT collection, Cronos-7 Visitors. Daz 3D's latest release, in collaboration with artist Mario V, will drop on June 9, 2022.

Cronos-7 Visitors features the 7777 aliens who arrive on Earth from Hestia, the seventh moon of the planet Cronos. The Visitors are an advanced, curious, and diverse alien race. This collection is handcrafted from over 200 traits, without the help of AI. It is made of must-have styles and personalities, from geeks to goths and everything in between, while adding elements like meka and sci-fi from different eras.

"I've been drawing since I could hold a pencil, and I often had little else," said Mario V. "3D art became my passion, and I spent 15 years as a lead game designer before leaving to explore the possibilities of 3D. Each Cronos-7 Visitor is something truly unique and special to me, and I believe it will be to holders as well."

Daz 3D has brought 3D conversions to the market for over 20 years. Recently, the company developed the 3D utility for RTFKT's (now Nike) CloneX NFT collection, Champion, Coca-Cola, and Warner Bros' Batman, among others. Daz 3D's modeling software, Daz Studio, is an industry leader in 3D generation and has been used to create multiple sellout collections including Daz 3D's Non-Fungible People, making them metaverse ready. Cronos-7 Visitors uses Daz 3D's advanced technology to create this one-of-a-kind collection.

Daz 3D is collaborating with Crypto.com NFT to launch this collection, as it is the NFT marketplace of one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms in the world — with over 50 million customers, best-in-class products, and a global media and branding powerhouse.

"Crypto.com's NFT marketplace is truly a phenomenal leading platform with great artists and communities," said Jessica Rizzuto, Senior Vice President of Ecommerce at Daz 3D. "Cronos-7 Visitors fits perfectly into their high-quality ecosystem that puts safety and curated collections first for NFT buyers. Bringing Mario's creative and fun work to Crypto.com NFT was a no-brainer for us."

Crypto.com NFT prides itself on the unique and authentic collections available on its curated marketplace. The ability to pay with their debit/credit card or cryptocurrency makes purchasing Cronos-7 Visitors an easy process for both first-time and experienced NFT collectors.

"Crypto.com NFT features only the most unique and exciting collections available, and we are thrilled to include Daz 3D's and Mario V's Cronos-7 Visitors among them," said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III. "Our site supports an open marketplace for NFT collections, and Cronos-7 Visitors will live in our featured section — which showcases highly curated collections and creators. Like Daz 3D, we love to support independent artists — and Mario V is an exciting addition for us."

Cronos-7 Visitors has an avid Twitter and Discord community. Learn more about the collection at 7visitors.daz3d.com.

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D is a leader in NFT strategy, marketing & full-stack development, including generative PFP collections. The company has worked with iconic brands like Warner Brothers, Champion, Coca-Cola, Louis Moinet, and others to create cross-chain NFT collections and wearables for the metaverse. In 2021 it partnered with RTFKT (now Nike) to bring 3D utility to CloneX, and Daz recently dropped Non-Fungible People, the first of several PFP projects slated for 2022.

Daz 3D offers proprietary avatar technology and its free-to-use 3D modeling software, Daz Studio, which has been used by millions of people worldwide. This powerful combination allows artists to create high-resolution stills and animations in 3D scenes and its digital marketplace showcases tens of thousands of products with more than 5 million cross-compatible 3D assets.

About Crypto.com NFT

The Crypto.com NFT Marketplace is a carefully curated platform for collecting and trading non-fungible tokens by creators, celebrities and brands from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports and fashion — including the Aston Martin Formula One Team, BossLogic, Boy George, Heavy Metal Magazine, Lega Serie A, Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash, Snoop Dogg and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), among many other high-profile artists and clients. Crypto.com NFT was founded on a principle of sustainability, with artworks minted using a proof-of-stake model, and is powered by Crypto.com. More information is available at Crypto.com/NFT. Follow Crypto.com NFT on Twitter and Instagram: @cryptocomnft.

