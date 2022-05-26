ANOVA to host 2022 Commencement Ceremony at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The Honorable Willie L. Brown, Jr. to serve as Special Guest Speaker



SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANOVA, the Bay Area's most trusted provider of education and services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and other neurodevelopmental impairments, will hold the high school Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. The Honorable Willie L. Brown, Jr. will be in attendance as keynote speaker.

"We're beyond proud to celebrate another graduating class of ANOVA seniors," says Andrew Bailey, founder and CEO of ANOVA. "When students come to ANOVA, not only do they receive an exceptional education, but they experience acceptance, a sense of belonging, and a community that embraces them. When our students graduate from ANOVA, they are better equipped to succeed and contribute to their communities as adults."

Located in Santa Rosa and Concord, ANOVA's K-12 schools provide elementary, middle and high school students with a comprehensive and supportive learning environment combined with academic, social, and communication-based programs tailored to foster each child's success. With low student-to-teacher ratios, highly skilled faculty, and a commitment to advancing students through a rich and highly personalized academic curriculum, ANOVA effectively treats student's individual challenges. ANOVA's campuses are fully certified by the California Department of Education/Special Education Division as a non-public school. Since 2000, ANOVA has proudly served over 5,000 families in Northern California.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:30AM at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. This year will be the first in-person commencement since 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Media interested in attending the Graduate Ceremony should contact Wendy Langley at (707) 527-7032 or wlangley@anovaeducation.org.

About ANOVA

Founded in 2000, ANOVA is Northern California's most trusted provider of education and behavioral therapy services for children and teens diagnosed with autism, learning differences, and other neuro-developmental impairments. ANOVA's two non-profit K-12 schools are located in Santa Rosa and Concord, CA. They also provide behavior analysis, speech and language, social cognition, occupational therapy, sensory integration and training, early intervention, paraprofessional support in public schools, and in-home services within 15 counties across California. ANOVA's unique program produces measurable and life changing results for children, their families, and the community. www.anovaeducation.org

