SunBurnt® is an Ally in Getting Outdoors this Summer and in Natural, After-Sun Care, Year-Round

Popular summer sweepstakes returns with $1,500 in travel gift cards plus $100 cash prizes

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunBurnt , a leading after-sun skin care line, is well-aware of the benefits of nature with products made of only natural ingredients, but news that getting outdoors does wonders for emotional well-being makes this year's SunBurnt #SummerNaturally social media sweepstakes all the more meaningful. Back for a second summer, the sweepstakes aims to celebrate outdoor enthusiasts and to provide a chance to do more in nature, which associations like the American Psychological Association say is beneficial to mental health.

Self-care in the form of a unique outdoor experience best describes our intent with our #SummerNaturally sweepstakes.

"Self-care' in the form of a unique outdoor experience best describes our intent with our #SummerNaturally social media photo and video sweepstakes," said Anne Brolly, senior vice president of product development and marketing at Quest Products, Inc. makers of SunBurnt. "We look forward to seeing entries of people enjoying the summer outdoors and of course will be reminding everyone to nurture their skin after being in nature."

The SunBurnt #SummerNaturally social media photo and video sweepstakes Grand Prize includes an $800 gift card to HipCamp , which hosts various outdoor adventures across the United States, and a $700 gift card for American Airlines to help with travel to the selected destination. People who enter the sweepstakes are also eligible for three monthly drawings to receive a cash prize of $100.

SunBurnt product formulas are ideal for after-sun care, year-round. They have ingredients like aloe vera, calendula, coconut oil, cucumber, echinacea and algae. These ingredients are soothing for the aftermath of activities like hiking, boating, swimming, and enjoying time at the beach which leaves the skin vulnerable after UV exposure and increases the chances of getting a sunburn. Even on cloudy days or in open shade, UV rays can still cause damage to the skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control .

Maintaining a sun-safe skin routine is essential year-round. Ciara Johnson, a solo traveler enthusiast @hey_ciara and lifestyle influencer collaborating with SunBurnt, knows the joy that comes with natural places but is also aware of how important it is to take care of your skin.

"I can attest to the fact that being outdoors is good for the soul but without the right regimen can be rough on the skin," says Johnson. "My travels through my company Hey Ciara have transported me to every kind of climate imaginable and caring for my skin after hitting the trails, strolling the beach or exploring a local landmark is a must, which is why having a product like SunBurnt in my travel kit is essential."

People can enter the SunBurnt #SummerNaturally sweepstakes on Facebook by following @SunBurnt then including the hashtag #summernaturally in the post with their picture; and on Instagram by following @thesunburntbrand and then uploading a photo using the hashtag #summernaturally. Profiles must be set to public through the duration of the sweepstakes which ends September 6, 2022. Monthly winners for the three $100 gift cards will be revealed on SunBurnt social media channels. Visit https://woobox.com/2e6obo to learn more.

Sunburnt is the after-sun skincare treatment of choice. It is non-greasy, dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, as well as paraben, sulfate and dye-free. It contains aloe and many other botanicals, flowers, cucumbers, and other plant extracts for a soothing effect. The products deliver immediate cooling relief that leaves skin feeling silky smooth and moisturized. Visit www.sunburnt.com to learn more about SunBurnt products.

